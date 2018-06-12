Cintas Unifies Employee Experience with SAP® SuccessFactors® Solutions

By implementing the SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite, Cintas, whose customers range from large hotel chains to independent auto repair shops, has migrated from on-premise HR technologies that could not keep up with company growth to a comprehensive, scalable and flexible solution in the cloud. Cintas employee-partners now have an easy-to-use end-user experience that aligns with the company culture and supports Cintas' next-generation digital organization.

"Corporate culture is the single most important factor between greatness and mediocrity," Cintas Vice President of Human Resources Jennifer Mueller said. "At Cintas, we value our employee-partners and understand that we need to deliver the exceptional workplace experience they deserve and expect. Because we're a large and rapidly growing organization, we required not only a mobile, cloud-based solution, but one that is scalable across the entire business to provide greater levels of self-service, reduce time spent on transactional activities and streamline business processes. We believe that purpose drives performance, and that investing in digital technologies that put our employee-partners first is an essential step toward continuing to attract and retain top talent."

The SAP SuccessFactors solutions were implemented in 14 months for all 41,000 employee-partners across the United States and Canada. Cintas has upgraded its HR function for the digital economy, with the ability to engage employee-partners across all key HR functions including core HR and payroll, recruiting, onboarding, performance management, compensation, learning, succession and development, and collaboration. With convenient, intuitive online tools, Cintas is better equipped to manage and continually develop its increasingly diverse workforce, and easily identify top performers and future leaders. Self-service capabilities across the suite available on all devices help boost employee productivity, engagement and data accuracy.

"There is a war for talent globally today, and we are seeing that when businesses prioritize the employee experience and development, everyone wins," SAP SuccessFactors President Greg Tomb said. "We are really thrilled to partner with Cintas in their migration to the cloud with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, which will help deliver an unmatched mobile and usability experience to their employee-partners that addresses expectations today for how and where we get work done."

"Our team has been honored to work with Cintas on their groundbreaking digital HR transformation project — a key first step for activating the truly digital organization," said Kristin Starodub, program leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "To help Cintas move fast, minimize disruption and see tangible value sooner, we collaborated with them to leverage a number of critical Deloitte solutions and capabilities. For example, Haiku — Deloitte's HR-focused data-migration and data-transformation solution — helped significantly reduce conversion timelines and increase data-quality assurance in the always-critical area of data conversion. Also, Deloitte's HR FastForward solution with Deloitte's IndustryPrint business process framework provided a set of leading practices that served as a starting point for Cintas, helping them better understand and design future-state processes."

Cintas joins a growing number of customers migrating from on-premise solutions to the cloud and utilizing SAP SuccessFactors solutions to drive digital HR strategies. To learn more about Upgrade2Success, a program that helps customers with on-premise SAP ERP HCM solutions transition and expand into the cloud with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, visit here.

For more information, visit the SAP SuccessFactors solutions website or the SAP News Center. Follow SAP SuccessFactors solutions on Twitter at @SuccessFactors and SAP at @sapnews.

