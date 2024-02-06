Cinterra names Shelby Barbier Chief Operating Officer, bolstering its seasoned executive team

HOPE MILLS, N.C. and WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinterra (formerly Directional Services, Inc.- DSI), the nation's fastest growing utility-scale renewable energy contractor, has appointed Shelby Barbier as Chief Operating Officer. Shelby will report directly to Jeff Bagshaw, Chief Executive Officer, and will lead all functional delivery teams to drive operational excellence across Cinterra's utility scale solar, renewable energy and infrastructure solution services.

Shelby Barbier, Chief Operating Officer

Shelby is a respected construction industry veteran with over 30 years of experience managing and guiding integrated project teams. Most recently, Shelby spent over five years in roles that included senior vice president and president at Black and Veatch, a $4+ billion global engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company based in Overland Park, Kansas. At Black and Veatch, Shelby was responsible for global management of over 1,300 staff professionals and 4,000 construction trade craft laborers in all phases of project delivery.

"We are fortunate to have a proven leader of Shelby's caliber join our executive team," comments Jeff Bagshaw, Chief Executive Officer. "His diverse project experience with solar, hydroelectric, wind, as well as nuclear and petrochemical construction and maintenance, will prove to be invaluable as we continue to expand across the United States and establish ourselves as the nation's leading renewable energy contractor."

Shelby began his career as a field engineer and has since worked his way through various management and executive positions with leading engineering and construction companies such as The Shaw Group, Jacobs, Williams Industrial Services Group and Black & Veatch. Shelby was responsible for full life-cycle management, leading billions of dollars in renewable, clean, and fossil energy projects. Shelby has successfully guided various strategic growth initiatives managing multi-faceted energy construction projects, from pre-planning to establishing all processes and procedures for construction implementation, operations, fleet management, and technology development.

"It is an exciting time at Cinterra as the company is a key player in meeting America's lofty clean energy production goals," adds Barbier. "I am excited to be part of the Cinterra team to build best-in-class renewable energy facilities, utility interconnect, power storage and infrastructure solutions for our customers."

About Cinterra

Cinterra, formerly Directional Services, Inc. (DSI), provides specialized electrical infrastructure and utility-scale solar renewable energy development services to some of the nation's leading energy, EPCs, private industry, and public utilities. The company provides construction, operation, and maintenance services to bring electric power and renewable energy sources to millions in North America. In business since 2005, the company is headquartered in Hope Mills and Wilmington, North Carolina with operations that extend throughout the United States. For more information, please visit: cinterra.com.

