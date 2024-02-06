Cinterra names Shelby Barbier Chief Operating Officer, bolstering its seasoned executive team

News provided by

Cinterra

06 Feb, 2024, 09:47 ET

HOPE MILLS, N.C. and WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinterra (formerly Directional Services, Inc.- DSI), the nation's fastest growing utility-scale renewable energy contractor, has appointed Shelby Barbier as Chief Operating Officer. Shelby will report directly to Jeff Bagshaw, Chief Executive Officer, and will lead all functional delivery teams to drive operational excellence across Cinterra's utility scale solar, renewable energy and infrastructure solution services.

Continue Reading
Shelby Barbier, Chief Operating Officer
Shelby Barbier, Chief Operating Officer

Shelby is a respected construction industry veteran with over 30 years of experience managing and guiding integrated project teams. Most recently, Shelby spent over five years in roles that included senior vice president and president at Black and Veatch, a $4+ billion global engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company based in Overland Park, Kansas. At Black and Veatch, Shelby was responsible for global management of over 1,300 staff professionals and 4,000 construction trade craft laborers in all phases of project delivery.

"We are fortunate to have a proven leader of Shelby's caliber join our executive team," comments Jeff Bagshaw, Chief Executive Officer. "His diverse project experience with solar, hydroelectric, wind, as well as nuclear and petrochemical construction and maintenance, will prove to be invaluable as we continue to expand across the United States and establish ourselves as the nation's leading renewable energy contractor."

Shelby began his career as a field engineer and has since worked his way through various management and executive positions with leading engineering and construction companies such as The Shaw Group, Jacobs, Williams Industrial Services Group and Black & Veatch. Shelby was responsible for full life-cycle management, leading billions of dollars in renewable, clean, and fossil energy projects. Shelby has successfully guided various strategic growth initiatives managing multi-faceted energy construction projects, from pre-planning to establishing all processes and procedures for construction implementation, operations, fleet management, and technology development.

"It is an exciting time at Cinterra as the company is a key player in meeting America's lofty clean energy production goals," adds Barbier. "I am excited to be part of the Cinterra team to build best-in-class renewable energy facilities, utility interconnect, power storage and infrastructure solutions for our customers."

About Cinterra
Cinterra, formerly Directional Services, Inc. (DSI), provides specialized electrical infrastructure and utility-scale solar renewable energy development services to some of the nation's leading energy, EPCs, private industry, and public utilities. The company provides construction, operation, and maintenance services to bring electric power and renewable energy sources to millions in North America. In business since 2005, the company is headquartered in Hope Mills and Wilmington, North Carolina with operations that extend throughout the United States. For more information, please visit: cinterra.com.

SOURCE Cinterra

Also from this source

Directional Services, Inc. changes name to Cinterra and introduces new brand identity

Directional Services, Inc. changes name to Cinterra and introduces new brand identity

DSI (Directional Services, Inc.), the nation's fastest growing renewable energy contractor and recently rated the number one utility-scale solar...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.