Cintex Services, LLC and Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. launch Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 250 mg in the U.S. market

Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has been granted a competitive generic therapy (CGT) designation for Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 250 mg, therefore, with this approval, Senores is the first approved applicant for such competitive generic therapy and is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity upon commercial marketing.

"We are pleased to announce the commercial launch of Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 250 mg in the U.S. through our marketing partner," stated Dhananjay Barot, Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. "We'll continue our efforts to be a significant and reliable supplier of this product," stated Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Group.

"We are excited about this launch," stated Suzanne Miller, General Manager of Cintex Services, LLC. "We are pleased to partner with Senores to create access for this product and expand our basket of offerings in the U.S. market."

U.S. annual market size for Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 250 mg was approximately US$83 million.

About Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Georgia, USA is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. market. Currently, the company has more than 15 products commercially launched or filed with the USFDA.

For more information about Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., please visit www.senorespharma.com

About Cintex Services, LLC

Cintex Services, LLC, based in Georgia, USA, is a generic pharmaceutical provider of over-the-counter (OTC) and FDA approved products. With over 10 products currently marketed, Cintex continues to grow and provide low-cost alternatives for consumers.

SOURCE Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc.