CIO Applications Features Catapult as a 'Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider'

While traditional intranet platforms often grow obsolete, Fuse evolves over time and is shown to quadruple user adoption of its underlying Microsoft technologies: Office 365, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Yammer, and more. This CIO Applications article shares how Catapult's forward-thinking perspective on portals paved the way for Fuse's success, and how the modern intranet platform thrives on world-class technology, plus ongoing service.

"The Fuse service model is designed specifically to engage employees and drive productivity—a mission that Catapult formed from decades of cross-industry engagements, and then translated into a solution that caters to a cloud-based, mobile workplace," says Eric Russell, Catapult's Director of Employee Engagement.

A Fuse Customer Success Manager closely monitors each client's portal performance, providing weekly reports and usage analytics, to help optimize it as a vehicle for corporate communication and collaboration. Every Fuse solution enhancement and feature update, including the new Fuse Mobile Application for IOS and Android, also helps Fuse clients continuously strengthen and expand their employee engagement efforts.

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult is a modern digital solutions and services firm that uses technology to solve complex business challenges, delivering exceptional value to our clients. As a 2017 Partner of the Year Finalist in Cloud Productivity and the 2016 Microsoft Partner of the Year (U.S.), Catapult specializes in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. We work on behalf of our clients to imagine, build, and sustain IT-enabled business solutions that people love to use. Catapult has US offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, Tampa, and Washington, D.C, as well as offices in China, Malaysia, India, Mexico and Western Europe.

