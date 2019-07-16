CIO Applications Magazine Recognizes Knowledge Matters As Top 10 Simulation Solution Provider

HADLEY, Mass., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Matters has been named one of the top 10 Simulation Solution Providers for 2019 by CIO Applications , a technology magazine. The list includes 10 companies at the forefront of simulation technology for B2B, training, modeling, and education.

Knowledge Matters is the leading provider of cloud-based, interactive educational business simulations for high schools, colleges, and corporations. 10,000 high schools have purchased Virtual Business simulations . Last year, Knowledge Matters launched the Marketing and Hospitality collections of Case Simulations - visually immersive, next-generation business simulations - for teaching marketing and hospitality at two-year and four-year colleges and universities. This fall, Knowledge Matters will be launching two new products: Virtual Business Entrepreneurship - their latest, much-anticipated high school business simulation, and the Sports Management collection of Case Simulations for college.

"We've worked hard to build the digital teaching tools for digitally native students in high school and college. Our simulations are visually immersive and graphic, but they're built to teach students real-world business and marketing concepts," said Peter Jordan, founder and CEO, Knowledge Matters. "Students learn by doing, and our simulations allow students to take charge of a business and see the impact of their business decisions - good and bad."

In an interview with CIO Applications magazine as part of the Top 10 Simulation Solution Providers recognition, Jordan explained the impact of the company's business simulation for students.

"While our courses look and feel like games, everything we put inside our simulation is based on real, solid pedagogy and learning goals that we have for students," Jordan explained.

Read the full Knowledge Matters story at CIO Applications here.

About Knowledge Matters

Knowledge Matters is the leading provider of simulation-based educational content for business, marketing, and personal finance. Knowledge Matters' visual sims allow students to control their own virtual businesses - learning valuable business and marketing concepts using simulation game technology. In the past year, Knowledge Matters served more than 3,750,000 simulation-based exercises. The company's Virtual Business line of simulations have been used in over one-third of all the high schools in the United States. The company's Case Simulations are used by leading universities globally. Knowledge Matters also delivers corporate training solutions to Fortune 500 clients.

For additional information or to interview Knowledge Matters, please contact:

Jeff Rutherford

Director of Marketing, Knowledge Matters

218177@email4pr.com

413-203-4431, ext. 105



SOURCE Knowledge Matters

Related Links

https://knowledgematters.com

