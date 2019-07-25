CIO Bulletin Announces GeoTraq As One of the 30 Most Innovative Companies 2019

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoTraq Inc., a subsidiary of Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI), announced today that CIO Bulletin has named it among the 30 Most Innovative Companies 2019.

"CIO Bulletin 30 Most Innovative Companies 2019 is a premier recognition program which identifies companies that have the most innovative approach towards understanding the market trends and exceptional problem solving techniques in the field of Business and Technology," said J.P. Pande, Editor-in-Chief of the CIO Bulletin magazine. The publication has selected GeoTraq based on its customer-centric approach, openness to innovation, collaborations, ability to forecast future technology trends, and commitment to excellence.

"We are honored and highly motivated to be recognized by CIO Bulletin as one of the 30 Most Innovative Companies 2019," said Pierre Parent, GM, and CTO at GeoTraq Inc. "Our approach to enabling widespread adoption of Mobile IoT is through simplicity and by solving pain points for businesses through data-driven solutions."

GeoTraq modules use the latest in NB-IoT/ LTE-M, low power wide area network technology and are expected to deliver highly accurate location data for indoor and outdoor positioning. The modules will also transmit prescheduled data reports containing location information and sensor integrated data. The company believes the emergence and availability of Mobile IoT networks are essential for protecting and monitoring assets beyond the job site and across the supply chain.

The primary objective for GeoTraq is reducing battery consumption for their ultra-small Mobile IoT connected modules. GeoTraq anticipates the unique, self-contained form factor of their modules will be a great advantage for businesses looking to implement an IoT solution. The plug and play aspect of their technology will allow enterprises to discreetly and conveniently retrofit existing assets of all sizes, as well as legacy systems.

GeoTraq views their Mobile IoT technology as a power-efficient and results-driven solution for simple IoT applications, intended to provide businesses with the right data at the right time.

Read the article from CIO Bulletin announcing GeoTraq as one of the 30 Most Innovative Companies 2019 at http://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/geotraq-provides-asset-tracking-and-remote-monitoring-through-mobile-iot-modules-with-global-connectivity.

GeoTraq is a Mobile IoT module manufacturer and connectivity provider. GeoTraq offers asset tracking and remote monitoring through Mobile IoT modules with global connectivity. GeoTraq Mobile IoT modules report location data with the ability to measure variables from external sensors such as temperature, flow, pressure, humidity, motion, acceleration and more. The modules transmit data for scheduled reports or trigger-based event alerts. GeoTraq technology is designed to streamline business processes and increase operational efficiency to drive ROI and solve real business challenges. Visit GeoTraq online at www.GeoTraq.com.

ARCA and subsidiaries are in the business of recycling major household appliances in North America by providing turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. In addition, through GeoTraq, ARCA is engaged in the development, design and ultimately, ARCA expects, the sale of Mobile IoT modules.

