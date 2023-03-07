CIO Infrastructure Management Tool Kit - Gold Edition 2023: Time Saving Resources, Templates & Peer Advice

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CIO Infrastructure Management Tool Kit - Gold Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gold Edition of the CIO Infrastructure Management Tool Kit contains the following:

IT Infrastructure, Strategy, & Charter Template WORD

IT Infrastructure Electronic Forms

IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle

Backup and Backup Retention Policy



Blog and Personal Web Site Policy (Includes electronic Blog Compliance Agreement Form)



Incident Communication Plan Policy (Updated to include social networks as a communication path)



Internet, e-Mail, Social Networking, Mobile Device, Electronic Communications, and Record Retention Policy (Includes 5 electronic forms to aid in the quick deployment of this policy)



Mobile Device Access and Use Policy



Outsourcing Policy



Patch Management Policy



Physical and Virtual Server Security Policy



Record Management, Retention, and Destruction Policy



Sensitive Information Policy (HIPAA Compliant and includes electronic Sensitive Information Policy Compliance Agreement Form)



Service Level Agreement (SLA) Policy Template with Metrics



Social Networking Policy



Telecommuting Policy



Travel and Off-Site Meeting Policy

Executive Summary:

CIOs wear many hats....from IT pro, project manager, and vendor relationship manager to budgetary accountant, human resource expert, psychologist, and career counselor. How comfortable are you with juggling these responsibilities?

To make sure that you have all the resources needed for all these roles, your peers have developed effective, field-proven tools and templates for every task you manage. These time-saving resources, and proven peer advice, have been collected in Janco's CIO Infrastructure Management Toolkit.

In many enterprises, CIOs are perceived as mere technology managers, while in reality they should be viewed as business leaders. The CIO's focus should be on reducing costs and improving profitability through the strategic usage of IT. It is very important for the Information Technology organization to get out of a transactional mode. If the CIO has the right infrastructure in place, then the CIO can help in directing the strategy of the enterprise, and even shape its destiny. The CIO brings his own perspective, and without IT, you cannot build a robust and business.

The CIO Infrastructure Management Tool Kit is comprised of a collection of Janco products that CIOs and IT Managers can use to create a strategy and manage in the ever changing business environment.

The CIO Infrastructure Management Tool Kit versions each contain some of essential tools that your enterprise needs as it creates budgets and sets priorities. The bundles include the IT Infrastructure, Strategy and Charter Template, Janco's latest IT salary data, the Business Impact and Application Questionnaire, Service Level Policy Template with sample metrics, Functional Specification Template, and the Practical Guide for IT Outsourcing.

The bundle comes in four versions - Standard, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

