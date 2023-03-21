CIO IT Infrastructure Policy Guide 2023: IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures that Address Ransomware Attacks and Other Challenges that CIOs, CTOs, IT Directors Face

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CIO IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle - 2023 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Addresses RANSOMWARE attack vectors - Includes Work From Home Policy and Related Electronic Forms



The IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle is provided in MS WORD, PDF and eBook (.ePub) formats. Included are 35 key job descriptions. The Policy PDF document is over 400 pages long and contains all of the policies listed below. The MS-Word files are each individual files (1 per policy, job description, and electronic forms).

The policies included are: Backup and Backup Retention Policy; Blog and Personal Web Site Policy; BYOD Access and Use Policy; Google Glass Policy; Incident Communication Plan Policy; Internet, Email, Social Networking, Mobile Device, and Electronic Communication Policy; Mobile Device Access and Use Policy; Outsourcing Policy; Patch Management Policy; Physical and Virtual Server Security Policy; Privacy Compliance Policy; Record Classification, Management, Retention, and Disposition Policy; Sensitive Information Policy; Service Level Agreement Policy; Social Networking Policy; Technology Acquisition Policy; WFH and Telecommuting Policy; Text Messaging Sensitive and Confidential Policy; Travel, Laptop, PDA and Off-Site Meeting Policy: and Wearable Device Policy.

CIO IT Infrastructure Policy and Procedures Bundle - IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures Address Challenges that CIOs, CTOs, and IT Directors Face - Written policies represent the only way for CIOs and the executive management team can clearly communicate the way it would like employees to conduct the business of the organization. Without well-managed policies, companies are left to ad-hoc decisions made unilaterally by everyone and anyone.

Research shows that well-run companies are most productive, suffer the least loss of sensitive data, and have less downtime of operations if they have good policies in place.

The CIO IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle contains over 100 IT best practices and meets all compliance requirements. The CEO said, "After an extensive review of the practices and policies of scores of successful domestic and international organizations we have updated all of the policies and over 50 plus electronic forms in the CIO IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle."

He added, "The world is changing and while BYOD was a concern 3 years ago, today WYOD (Wear Your Own Device) is something that needs to be addressed as individuals can stroll into an enterprise's facility and gather both photographic (via cameras) and electronic (via Wi-Fi) sensitive information." This was a major update of the entire suite of Janco's infrastructure products.

Ransomware and Work from Home Considerations included



Some of the latest additions are:

Closing Ransomware attack vectors

Top 10 Technology Travel Tips - Best Practices for International Travel

How to create a WYOD (Wear Your Own Device) strategy

Best Practices for Text Messaging Sensitive Information

Legal considerations of Google Glass and other Wearable Devices

Federal Computer Security Incident Handling Requirements

Best Practices to Meet Compliance Requirements

Mobile Device Security and Compliance Checklist

Top 10 Cloud and Outsourcing SLA Best Practices

ISO Compliance Requirements

Legal definitions for records management compliance

Generic Service Level Agreement Template

Tips on how to avoid being scammed on social networks

Telecommuting risks faced by the business

Plus much more

In addition to the policies and electronic forms, you have the option to acquire our industry leading IT Infrastructure, Strategy Template plus all 273 IT job descriptions. These also come with Janco's update service for all of the components.

All of Janco's products use the latest technology and are delivered electronically. The firm includes in its customer base organizations over 100 countries and across most industry segments.

Defining Your Optimal IT Infrastructure is a critical task that can no longer wait with all of the changes mandated by PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO, ITIL, Sarbanes-Oxley, changing economic environment, and changes to enterprise operating environments.

CIO IT Infrastructure Policy and Procedure Bundle

Janco has assembled the policies that it has developed over time with some of the best IT organizations around the globe into a single package. With this bundle you get a PDF file that has all of the procedures in a single document that is over 300 pages long. In addition, you get a separate MS-Word document for each procedure which can easily be modified.

Electronic Infrastructure Policy Forms - The electronic forms that Janco has developed can be e-mailed to users, completed on the computer, and then stored electronically. Forms comply with all mandated requirements for electronic records. A few of the forms are:

Blog Policy Compliance Agreement

BYOD Access and Use Agreement

Company Asset Employee Control Log

Email Employee Agreement

Internet Access Request

Internet and Electronic Communication Employee Agreement

Internet Use Approval

Mobile Device Access and Use Agreement

Pandemic Planning Checklist

Sensitive Information Policy Compliance

Security Access Application

It would take your staff months to develop these procedures from scratch.

The policies help enterprises:

Understand and explain what infrastructure is, enabling enterprises, their constituents, and the executive team to manage the enterprise's technology environment more effectively;

Analyze the current state of their enterprise's infrastructure so they know where it works well and where to focus improvement efforts;

Justify infrastructure spending, using the template's comprehensive definitions and ready to use examples to link IT infrastructure and the enterprise's bottom line; and,

Prioritize enterprise resources with a prescriptive tool set that lets enterprises focus their efforts in a cost effective manner.

Key Topics Covered:

The policies and forms are fully GDPR compliant and meet all mandated requirements. Included are:

Backup and Backup Retention Policy;

Blog and Personal Web Site Policy;

BYOD Access and Use Policy;

Google GlassPolicy;

Incident Communication Plan Policy ;

Internet, Email, Social Networking, Mobile Device, and Electronic Communication Policy;

Mobile Device Access and Use Policy;

Outsourcing Policy;

Patch Management Policy; Physical and Virtual Server Security Policy;

Record Management, Retention, and Disposition Policy;

Sensitive Information Policy;

Service Level Agreement Policy;

Social Networking Policy;

Telecommuting Policy;

Text Messaging Sensitive and Confidential Policy;

Travel, Laptop, PDA and Off-Site Meeting Policy,

Wearable Device Policy, and

Over 50 ready-to-use electronic forms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8j8hxf

