CIO Leadership Conference: The HMG Strategy 2018 CIO Summit of America Smashes Previous Attendance Records

The industry's premier CIO Leadership conference, cited by HPE as a 'must-attend' CIO conference for 2018, will kick-off at the Grand Hyatt New York with an 'HMG Lead, Innovate Disrupt Tech Talk' featuring HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller along with Ramón Baez, Former SVP, Customer Evangelist, HPE and CIO Evangelist at HMG Strategy. In their presentation which will set the stage for the day's discussions, Hunter and Ramón will explore 'Why the Tech Platform Matters' and why IT remains more relevant than ever in the 15 years since the Harvard Business Review published Nicholas Carr's famous essay, IT Doesn't Matter.

Other highly-engaging and topical discussions at the Summit of America will include:

Forward-looking approaches to driving innovation success

Creating a magnetic culture to attract the talent to power future business growth

Implementing a framework for digital disruption

Best practices for providing a 360-degree omnichannel customer experience

Advanced technologies that are providing speed-to-market and a competitive edge

The key attributes that make some technology executives more successful than others

The summit features an A-list of technology leaders, including Salem Ali, CEO, Loyakk; Koby Avital, CTO, Priceline; David Berman, President, Zoom; Mark Moore, COO/Co-Founder, Inxeption; and Jedidiah Yueh, Founder and Chairman, Delphix.

Special guest Michael Kay, New York Yankees Broadcaster at YES Network, will join Hunter Muller in an exclusive interview during the luncheon.

Other distinguished speakers at the summit will include Johnny Dranchak, VP Innovation and Digital, oneworld Management Company; Richard Entrup, Global CIO, Christie's; Mike Golz, CIO, Americas, SAP; Andrew Guzman, VP & CTO, Americas, HCL Technologies; Stuart Kippelman, SVP & CIO, Platform Specialty Products Corporation; Sean Lennon, SVP & CIO, Allergan; Leslie Ma, Global CIO, Cadillac – General Motors; Vipul Nagrath, Global CIO, ADP, LLC; Earl Newsome, VP & CIO, Praxair, Inc.; Steve Phillips, Chairman of the Board, Wick Communications; Phyllis Post, VP & CIO, Global Human Health IT, Merck; Larry Quinlan, Global CIO, Deloitte; John Repko, CIO, Johnson Controls; Jim Routh, CSO, Aetna; Scott Strickland, CIO, Wyndham Hotel Group; Jim Swanson, CIO, Monsanto; and Sigal Zarmi, Vice Chairwoman, Global CIO, PwC.

To learn more about the 2018 CIO Summit of America, including the complete agenda and the full roster of speakers, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and online Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 300,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders. HMG Strategy's exclusive CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program provides top-tier technology executives with unparalleled peer-to-peer off-the-record straight talk to strengthen their decision-making capabilities and accelerate their career ascent. The CELA program is complemented by the CELA Executive Decision Support services (EDS) which connects enterprise technology executives with their contemporaries who are able to offer their expertise, practical experience, and insights in disciplines ranging from effective C-suite communication strategies to crafting successful 1-3-5-year technology roadmaps.

Additionally, our partnerships with the world's leading search firms provide vital insights into the evolving roles of the CIO and CISO.

The HMG Strategy CIO Executive Leadership Series offers a completely unique experience for IT executives to gain the latest insights and best practices for driving increased business value through the use of IT, and build invaluable relationships with peers and industry experts. The HMG Strategy CISO Executive Leadership Series is designed to provide information security leaders with the insights and best practices they need to tackle the most pressing cyber security challenges facing the enterprise today and going forward.

For more information on joining the strongest executive leadership network and exploring our independent, forward-thinking thought leadership platform, please visit www.hmgstrategy.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cio-leadership-conference-the-hmg-strategy-2018-cio-summit-of-america-smashes-previous-attendance-records-300619575.html

SOURCE HMG Strategy

Related Links

http://www.hmgstrategy.com

