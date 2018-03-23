CIO Leadership Summit: Fostering a Culture of Innovation and Transformation on the Path to Genius Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy's Upcoming CIO Leadership Conference in San Francisco

San Francisco CIO Summit has been cited by HPE as a 'must-attend' CIO conference this year.

"Successful CIOs are seizing the opportunity to act as the CEO of Technology," said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President & CEO. "CIOs who lead courageously position themselves to reimagine and reinvent the enterprise in lockstep with the CEO and the board of directors."

The San Francisco CIO Executive Leadership Summit will kick-off with a compelling executive panel discussion that will explore how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, the Internet of Things, and data analytics are enabling companies to identify and act on new business opportunities, automate key aspects of their operations, and boost productivity.

Other captivating sessions will include an HMG Tech Talk given by Delphix Founder and Chairman Jedidiah Yueh on why the classics on innovation such as The Innovator's Dilemma and The Lean Startup are failing businesses worldwide; an executive panel that will probe effective applications for putting AI, machine learning, blockchain and analytics to work; an executive panel that will examine the CIO's role in leading digital transformation strategies; a panel of leading search executives who will weigh in on the key attributes that make technology executives successful; an executive keynote by a Google executive; a set of executive roundtable discussions that enable summit attendees to brainstorm on the top opportunities for applying technologies such as AI and cloud applications along with the top challenges that must be overcome to succeed; followed by an executive panel that will share experiences of how courageous leadership can generate new waves of business growth.

Eminent speakers at the summit will include:

Beth Devin , Head, Innovation Network, Citi Ventures

, Head, Innovation Network, Citi Ventures Sven Gerjets , EVP, CTO, Mattel, Inc.

, EVP, CTO, Mattel, Inc. Prakash Kota, CIO, Autodesk

Eric Wilson , EVP & CIO, Security and Facilities, SAFE Credit Union

Platinum Partners for the San Francisco Summit include Adobe, Magenix, Nutanix, and Tintri. Gold Partners include Zerto. Supporting Partners include Delphix. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year includes SecurityScorecard. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia.

To visit the San Francisco summit website and register for the event, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and online Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 300,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders. HMG Strategy's exclusive CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program provides top-tier technology executives with unparalleled peer-to-peer off-the-record straight talk to strengthen their decision-making capabilities and accelerate their career ascent. The CELA program is complemented by the CELA Executive Decision Support services (EDS) which connects enterprise technology executives with their contemporaries who are able to offer their expertise, practical experience, and insights in disciplines ranging from effective C-suite communication strategies to crafting successful 1-3-5-year technology roadmaps.

Additionally, our partnerships with the world's leading search firms provide vital insights into the evolving roles of the CIO and CISO.

The HMG Strategy CIO Executive Leadership Series offers a completely unique experience for IT executives to gain the latest insights and best practices for driving increased business value through the use of IT, and build invaluable relationships with peers and industry experts. The HMG Strategy CISO Executive Leadership Series is designed to provide information security leaders with the insights and best practices they need to tackle the most pressing cyber security challenges facing the enterprise today and going forward.

For more information on joining the strongest executive leadership network and exploring our independent, forward-thinking thought leadership platform, please visit www.hmgstrategy.com.

