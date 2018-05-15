CIO Summit: Cultivating a Culture of Innovation Will Capture the Conversation at HMG Strategy's Upcoming CIO Leadership Conference in Detroit

"We are undergoing what is likely the steepest innovation curve in the history of mankind," said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President and CEO. "In order to succeed, CIOs must clearly communicate what the innovation vision looks like along with the roles that employees play in driving innovation in order to cultivate a culture of genius that draws upon the collective intelligence of employees across the enterprise."

The Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit will kick-off with a series of compelling 'HMG Tech Talk' discussions that will explore the business, technology, and geo-political trends that are influencing executive strategy. These will include presentations by HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller on why IT is more relevant than ever along with other critical trends that are shaping the future path for technology executives; Former Amazon executive John Rossman on Building a Culture of Innovation The Amazon Way featuring; and Bob Tapscott, Management Consultant, The Tapscott Group and The Blockchain Institute.

Other riveting sessions at the summit will include an executive panel that will explore how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, and analytics are driving speed to market and a competitive edge; an executive panel that will explore how to lead, reimagine and reinvent the enterprise while driving a culture of genius for success; a panel of leading search executives who will weigh in on the key attributes that make technology executives successful; a set of executive roundtable discussions that enable summit attendees to brainstorm on the top opportunities for applying technologies such as AI, blockchain and cloud applications along with the top challenges that must be overcome to succeed; and an executive panel that will share how courageous leadership can create value and generate new waves of business growth in the digital enterprise.

Prominent speakers at the summit will include:

Vicki Harper , Director of Information Technology, Acument Global Technologies

, Director of Information Technology, Acument Global Technologies Christopher Mandelaris , VP, Chief Information Security and Privacy Officer, Chemical Bank

, VP, Chief Information Security and Privacy Officer, Chemical Bank Viren Shah , CIO, Masco Cabinetry

, CIO, Masco Cabinetry Randall Urban , Chief Digital Officer, Adient

, Chief Digital Officer, Adient Sangy Vatsa , EVP & CIO, Comerica Bank

Presenting Partners at the Detroit Summit will include Avanade. Gold Partners include Apptio, Pure Storage, and The Judge Group. Supporting Partners include AutonomIQ, Info-Tech Research Group and Zerto. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year includes SecurityScorecard. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. Strategic Partners include DHR International, Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia.

To visit the Detroit summit website and register for the event, click here.

