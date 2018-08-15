CIO Summit: Disrupting the Business Ahead of the Competition Will Drive the Dialogue at HMG Strategy's Global Innovation Conference in New York

"We are witnessing Darwin's 'Survival of the Fittest' theory playing out across the global business landscape," said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President and CEO. "In order to help their organizations to survive and succeed in these highly-disruptive times, CIOs must work courageously with the CEO and board of directors in identifying and executing on innovative business transformation."

The New York Global Innovation Summit will kick-off with a series of compelling 'HMG Tech Talk' discussions that will explore the business, technology, and geo-political trends that are influencing executive strategy. These start with an executive interview between HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller and Sean Lennon, SVP & CIO, Allergan, on how Allergan is disrupting itself and the role that Lennon is playing in helping to lead these efforts; and Delphix Founder and Chairman Jedidiah Yueh on how innovation classics such as The Innovator's Dilemma and The Lean Startup are failing businesses and the key frameworks needed to achieve success.

Other riveting sessions at the summit will include an executive keynote by Google Chrome Enterprise's Mike Daoust on the changing workforce requirements in the age of the Cloud worker; an executive panel that will explore how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, and analytics are driving speed to market and a competitive edge; an executive venture capital panel that will explore the leadership characteristics required by startup entrepreneurs to succeed; an executive briefing by Ogilvy & Mather Chairman, Global Brand Community John Seifert; an executive keynote by a Celonis executive; a set of executive roundtable discussions that enable summit attendees to brainstorm on the top opportunities for applying technologies such as AI, blockchain and cloud applications along with the top challenges that must be overcome to succeed; and an executive panel that will share fresh practices for technology executives to prepare the board of directors for digital transformation.

Prominent speakers at the summit will include:

Yuri Aguiar , Director of Innovation and Transformation, The Ogilvy Group

, Director of Innovation and Transformation, The Ogilvy Group Patty Hatter , CIO/GM, Start-Up Advisor

, CIO/GM, Start-Up Advisor Lesley Ma , Global CIO, Cadillac General Motors

, Global CIO, Cadillac General Motors Bruce Taragin , Managing Director, Blumberg Capital

Presenting Partners at the New York Global Innovation Summit will include Celonis and Google Chrome Enterprise. Platinum Partners include Magenic. Gold Partners include Ivanti and Zendesk. Supporting Partners include Zerto. Local Partners include Espressive. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year includes SecurityScorecard. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia. Association Partners include SIM New York Metro.

To visit the summit website and register for the event, click here.

About HMG Strategy



HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 300,000 senior technology executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders. HMG Strategy's exclusive CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program provides top-tier technology executives with unparalleled peer-to-peer off-the-record straight talk to strengthen their decision-making capabilities and accelerate their career ascent. The CELA program is complemented by the CELA Executive Decision Support services (EDS) which connects enterprise technology executives with their contemporaries who are able to offer their expertise, practical experience, and insights in disciplines ranging from effective C-suite communication strategies to crafting successful 1-3-5-year technology roadmaps.

Additionally, our partnerships with the world's leading search firms provide vital insights into the evolving roles of the CIO and CISO.

The HMG Strategy CIO Executive Leadership Series offers a completely unique experience for IT executives to gain the latest insights and best practices for driving increased business value through the use of IT, and build invaluable relationships with peers and industry experts. The HMG Strategy CISO Executive Leadership Series is designed to provide information security leaders with the insights and best practices they need to tackle the most pressing cyber security challenges facing the enterprise today and going forward.

For more information on joining the strongest executive leadership network and exploring our independent, forward-thinking thought leadership platform, please visit www.hmgstrategy.com.

SOURCE HMG Strategy

Related Links

http://www.hmgstrategy.com

