CIO Summit: Hunter Muller Predicts: Markets Hitting Lows - Now's the Time to Buy Tech Stocks

"Digital investments, coupled with relatively low price-to-earnings ratios, will continue to power tech stocks," said Muller. "The unprecedented advancements we're seeing in technology and its impact on business innovation will continue to serve as a catalyst to radically transform industries and drive economic growth."

Muller shared his insights as well as his Top 7 Tech Stock Picks in his latest column: Hunter Muller Predicts: Markets Hitting Lows – Now's the Time to Buy Tech Stocks. In his column, Muller highlights several key trends that are tipping in favor of tech stocks:

Alibaba has launched its annual festival leading up to "Singles Day" on November 11 . Total gross merchandise value generated in 2017 from the event was $25.3 billion . By comparison, online sales for Black Friday in the U.S. racked up just $5 billion last year, according to data from Adobe.

. Total gross merchandise value generated in 2017 from the event was . By comparison, online sales for Black Friday in the U.S. racked up just last year, according to data from Adobe. Sears, which had been one the world's leading department stores, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. While Sears has had its share of difficulties over the past several years, the demise of Sears reflects how digital strategies are driving retail sales today.

Tesla has begun offering a shorter-range version of its Model 3 electric automobile, at a lower price point than the longer-range version. Muller predicts this is a tipping point for Tesla. With its new price point, the Model 3 is positioned to become the Volkswagen Beetle of the 21st century.

