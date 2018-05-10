CIO Summit: Leveraging AI, Machine Learning and Analytics to Gain a Competitive Edge Will Power the Discussion at HMG Strategy's Upcoming CIO Leadership Conference in Toronto

"Technology executives play a pivotal role in helping their organizations to respond to disruptive change in helping their companies become digital enterprises," said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President and CEO. "In order to succeed, technology executives must collaborate with the CEO and the board of directors and demonstrate fearless leadership in navigating the journey forward."

The Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit will kick-off with a series of compelling 'HMG Tech Talk' discussions that will explore the business, technology, and geo-political trends that are influencing executive strategy. These will include presentations by HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller on why IT is more relevant than ever along with other critical trends that are shaping the future path for technology executives; and Mark Moore, COO and Co-Founder of Inxeption, who will discuss the transformational promise of blockchain.

Other compelling sessions at the summit will include an executive panel that will explore how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, and analytics are driving speed to market and a competitive edge; an executive panel that will explore emerging enterprise innovations from Silicon Valley; a panel of leading search executives who will weigh in on the key attributes that make technology executives successful; an executive keynote by Wesley McPherson, Research Director, Info-Tech Research Group on key IT trends such as user-facing AI, robotic process automation, Blockchain 2.0 and 'The Digital Twin'; a set of executive roundtable discussions that enable summit attendees to brainstorm on the top opportunities for applying technologies such as AI, blockchain and cloud applications along with the top challenges that must be overcome to succeed; and an executive panel that will explore how to lead, reimagine and reinvent the enterprise while driving a culture of genius for success.

Prominent speakers at the summit will include:

Saqib Awan , Vice President, Lightspeed Venture Partners

, Vice President, Lightspeed Venture Partners Alizabeth Calder , SVP, HomEquity Bank

, SVP, HomEquity Bank John Mealia , Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry

, Senior Client Partner, Bob Tapscott , Managing Partner, The Tapscott Group and The Blockchain Institute

Presenting Partners at the Toronto Summit will include Info-Tech Research Group. Platinum Partners for the summit include Lightspeed Venture Partners and Tintri. Gold Partners include CenturyLink, Ivanti, and The Judge Group. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year includes SecurityScorecard. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. Strategic Partners include DHR International, Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia. Association Partners include The CIO Association of Canada and SIM Toronto.

To visit the Toronto summit website and register for the event, click here.

