CIO Summit: The CIO's Role in Reimagining and Reinventing the Business Will Power the Discussion at HMG Strategy's Silicon Valley CIO Conference

"Today's CIO needs to think creatively and act courageously to lead, reimagine and reinvent the enterprise in ways that can help spark new revenue growth and drive the customer-centric organization," said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President and CEO.

The Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will kick-off with an enthralling panel of top-tier technology executives who will share the 'secret sauce' that seasons a customer-centric culture from the inside out.

Other compelling sessions at the summit will include a panel of venture capitalists who will explore the leadership characteristics required by startup entrepreneurs to succeed; an executive keynote by Zendesk COO Tom Keiser on the evolution of customer experience and the CIO's role in helping the organization to meet customer expectations; an executive panel that will examine how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, and analytics are driving speed to market and a competitive edge; an executive search panel that will probe the key attributes that make some technology executives more successful than others; an executive keynote by ServiceNow Executive Strategist Ron Markham on the factors behind digital transformation initiatives that succeed; an executive panel that will explore effective approaches to balancing agility and innovation with security; and an executive panel of top technology executives who will share the new and dynamic mindset CIOs must employ to lead with courage and drive innovation.

Distinguished speakers at the summit will include:

David Blumberg , Founder and Managing Partner, Blumberg Capital

, Founder and Managing Partner, Blumberg Capital Prakash Kota, CIO, Autodesk

Sridhar Nallani , SVP & CTO, Charlotte Russe

, SVP & CTO, Trevor Schulze , Chief Information Officer, Micron Technology

Presenting Partners at the Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include ServiceNow and Zendesk. Platinum Partners include AutonomIQ, Equinix, Imperva, Magenic and Nutanix. Gold Partners include Ivanti, Pure Storage, The Judge Group, and Zerto. Supporting Partners include Delphix. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year includes SecurityScorecard. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Sequoia.

To visit the summit website and register for the event, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 300,000 senior technology executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders. HMG Strategy's exclusive CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program provides top-tier technology executives with unparalleled peer-to-peer off-the-record straight talk to strengthen their decision-making capabilities and accelerate their career ascent. The CELA program is complemented by CELA Executive Decision Support services (EDS) which connects enterprise technology executives with their contemporaries who are able to offer their expertise, practical experience, and insights in disciplines ranging from effective C-suite communication strategies to crafting successful 1-3-5-year technology roadmaps.

Additionally, our partnerships with the world's leading search firms provide vital insights into the evolving roles of the CIO and CISO.

The HMG Strategy CIO Executive Leadership Series offers a completely unique experience for IT executives to gain the latest insights and best practices for driving increased business value through the use of IT, and build invaluable relationships with peers and industry experts. The HMG Strategy CISO Executive Leadership Series is designed to provide information security leaders with the insights and best practices they need to tackle the most pressing cyber security challenges facing the enterprise today and going forward.

For more information on joining the strongest executive leadership network and exploring our independent, forward-thinking thought leadership platform, please visit www.hmgstrategy.com.

