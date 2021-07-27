CION Investments Sees Record Capital Raise in Q2 for CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CION Investments (CION), a leading manager of alternative investment solutions for individual investors, reports that the CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund ("CADC" or the "Fund") saw its highest quarterly capital raise since inception during Q2 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Fund had $1.6 billion in total managed assets after inflows of approximately $245 million in the second quarter.

Mark Gatto, co-CEO of CION, commented, "We continue to see strong adoption of the Fund, as investors seek out income alternatives that can provide yield and enhance diversification. Because CADC invests across the credit spectrum, it can quickly capitalize on opportunities as they arise. The inflows this quarter are evidence that investors were impressed with our Fund's resiliency throughout the challenges of the past year and recognize the value of our unique strategy. We saw inflows from across the full range of our extensive distribution network, from independent RIAs to wirehouses and IBDs."

CADC, managed by CION Ares Management, LLC, creates a diversified portfolio by combining directly-originated illiquid credits and liquid investments to seek superior risk-adjusted returns, in a continuously offered interval fund structure. The Fund employs a dynamic asset allocation framework that enables the manager to respond to changing market environments with both aggressive and defensive strategies.

About CION Investments

CION is a leading manager of alternative investment solutions designed to redefine the way individual investors can build their portfolios and help meet their long-term investment goals. With more than 30 years of experience in the asset management industry, CION strives to level the playing field. CION currently manages CION Investment Corporation, a leading non-traded BDC with approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management and sponsors, through CION Ares Management, LLC, CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund, a globally diversified credit interval fund with approximately $1.6 billion in total managed assets.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offering is only made pursuant to the prospectuses. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund. This and other important information about CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund is contained in the prospectuses, which should be read carefully before investing. Visit www.cioninvestments.com to learn more.

