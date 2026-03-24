Cionic Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Cionic Honored for Its AI-Powered, FDA-Cleared Bionic Clothing That Restores and Augments Walking for People with 20+ Neurological Conditions, Including Multiple Sclerosis, Stroke, and Spinal Cord Injury

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cionic, the pioneering company behind the first FDA-cleared wearable neurotechnology for mobility, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Cionic was honored as a leader in the Medical Device sector.

"From our earliest days, we've known that reimagining mobility care isn't just about building better technology, but about changing the culture of innovation in med tech," said Cionic CEO and founder Jeremiah Robison. "We're tremendously proud of this recognition because it validates our team's success in advancing innovation across every dimension of our product ecosystem — from hardware and software to clinical validation and service design — all to advance our mission to superpower movement."

In September, Cionic released the second generation of its core product, the Neural Sleeve 2, just two years after launching its first device — demonstrating a pace of innovation unparalleled in the medical device industry. The Neural Sleeve 2 builds on the breakthrough bionic clothing design of the first-generation device (recognized by Fast Company's 2024 Innovation by Design Awards), and is smarter, more powerful, and more flexible.

The new device not only expands FDA indications, it also demonstrates the power of MultiStim, an entirely new stimulation paradigm. Unlike traditional stimulation tools that deliver electrical pulses to stimulate muscles for a single purpose, Cionic's novel MultiStim system combines multiple pulse trains into an integrated stimulation pattern. As a result, the Neural Sleeve 2 can choreograph a full gait cycle, activating and relaxing muscles with every step.

For Cionic, innovation in technology only works when human-centered design is at its core. That's why the company continues to optimize its bionic clothing form factor in partnership with world-class design agency fuseproject. The sleek, comfortable design of the Neural Sleeve 2 transforms a medical device into something people actually want to wear — with 30% less wiring and 25% less weight than the original Neural Sleeve.

The Cionic community includes thousands of customers who have collectively traversed more than 500 million steps and logged more than 2 million hours of real-world wear. It also includes 1,500 prescribers nationwide and 25 clinical, research, and advocacy partnerships with leading organizations like the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, Stanford University, and the National MS Society.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change — they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

For more information on the Neural Sleeve 2 and innovation in mobility care, please visit www.cionic.com.

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

About Cionic

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Cionic is pioneering the future of walking through wearable neurotechnology for people with 20+ neurological conditions, including MS, stroke, and spinal cord injury. Its FDA-cleared Neural Sleeve 2 uses AI-powered smart sensors that measure, stimulate, and adapt in real time to restore mobility and retrain muscle movement. Every user is paired with a dedicated Mobility Specialist who personalizes their program from day one and adjusts it as they progress. Cionic's mission is to superpower movement for millions of people worldwide.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Cionic