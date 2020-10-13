CIOs Across Industries Accelerate Digital Initiatives with MuleSoft

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft CONNECT:Now – MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform, today announced that CIOs across industries are relying on MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ to accelerate digital transformation and deliver connected experiences, faster. CIOs can enable their organizations to move even faster by spending up to 90 percent less time maintaining integrations and APIs, while quadrupling the number of projects worked on over three years.

As consumers become more reliant on digital channels, organizations are under pressure to deliver significant, time-sensitive projects faster than ever before to meet these new demands. With MuleSoft, CIOs are becoming enablers of innovation by shifting to a new IT operating model, where digital capabilities are turned into reusable APIs that are accessible for the entire organization to leverage and build new customer experiences. Using an API-led approach with MuleSoft, leading organizations are transforming into composable enterprises to become more agile and accelerate the speed of future project delivery:

Speed up delivery of digital initiatives with reusable APIs and integrations

Simon Bateman , CIO, Allica Bank : "The SME community in the UK is profoundly underserved when it comes to banking. At Allica, we're giving SMEs access to the modern, straightforward digital banking tools many have come to expect from their consumer bank. And then we're backing this up with the tailored and local advice that we know SMEs both want and need. To have been able to build a bank capable of this in 12 months is staggering. MuleSoft has been a vital partner to us on this journey, playing a central role as we develop a modern bank with integration at the heart."



Adapt quickly to meet changing customer expectations

Yanna Winter , CIO, Generali: "Going digital is no longer an option; it is the only way forward. MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform enables us to be agile and adapt to changing customer expectations by quickly delivering new insurance services, such as digital certificates of ownership. We're able to move fast by applying an API-led approach with MuleSoft – we can serve seven different businesses with one IT team by composing existing APIs into new digital capabilities, faster."



Improve organizational efficiency by unlocking and unifying data, faster

Michael Mathews , SVP & CIO, Deluxe: "As a 105-year old company supporting more than 4.5 million small businesses, we needed a way to unlock and unify data quickly as part of our digital transformation. The only way to do that is through the reusable APIs that we're building with MuleSoft. With MuleSoft, we are able to seamlessly consolidate more than 52 ERP and financial systems, dozens of customer relationship management systems, and hundreds of marketing systems to deliver a connected customer experience."



With MuleSoft, organizations can unlock and unify data to improve operational efficiency, create new revenue channels, and deliver connected experiences, faster.

Learn how API-led connectivity serves as the engine for digital transformation

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is the world's #1 integration and API platform. It uniquely allows organizations to use API-led connectivity to unlock their data, empower their business with productized APIs, and create connected experiences, faster. Anypoint Platform is the only solution that offers a single, unified platform for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management , both on-premises and in the cloud. To learn more about Anypoint Platform, visit:

https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration .

