CIOs Need Clearer Enterprise Architect Role Definition to Strengthen EA Value, Advises Info-Tech Research Group

With technology and business priorities evolving at a rapid pace, many organizations still lack a clear definition of what success looks like for the enterprise architect role. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group indicate that developing architects against generic expectations can erode credibility, stall momentum, and weaken business alignment. The firm's newly published blueprint, Build a Better Enterprise Architect, gives CIOs, EA leaders, and enterprise architects a structured way to define the role, prioritize the skills that matter, and map development milestones to real stakeholder value.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Many organizations still treat enterprise architect maturity as a competency of technical depth alone. However, newly published findings from Info-Tech Research Group show that effective enterprise architects also need strong analytical thinking, relationship-building, communication, and storytelling skills to influence decisions and deliver value. The global research and advisory firm's recent blueprint, Build a Better Enterprise Architect, provides a structured path to help organizations move beyond generic job descriptions and create an enterprise architect role aligned to stakeholder outcomes.

Info-Tech Research Group’s newly published blueprint, Build a Better Enterprise Architect, gives CIOs, EA leaders, and enterprise architects a structured way to define the role, prioritize the skills that matter, and map development milestones to real stakeholder value. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Despite continued investment in enterprise architecture (EA) practices, many organizations face challenges in showing measurable results. Budget pressure has increased scrutiny on ROI, yet EA functions often lack an effective role to deliver and lead the EA practice. Without a role anchored to specific outcomes, and without a way to track progress, EA initiatives can lose momentum before they demonstrate value. Info-Tech's blueprint addresses this directly, helping organizations translate broad expectations into focused development plans for an enterprise architect that builds credibility and strengthens business alignment.

"Enterprise architects often become difficult to justify and resource because many organizations expect architects to do too much at once," says Andrew Kum-Seun, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Info-Tech's framework helps leaders focus the role around the outcomes that matter most. Once the mandate is clear, the skills and development priorities become much easier to define and plan."

Key Challenges EA Leaders Face in Defining and Developing Enterprise Architects

Despite growing recognition of the EA practice's and enterprise architect's strategic importance, Info-Tech's research highlights several systemic barriers that organizations consistently encounter:

Role ambiguity undermines credibility. Without a context-specific definition of the enterprise architect's purpose, scope, and reporting structure, architects take on misaligned expectations and struggle to build organizational trust.

Generic skillsets create false confidence. Industry frameworks and job descriptions may not capture what an organization needs from its enterprise architects. Evaluating every possible skill at once produces unfocused development plans that fail to deliver results.

Orientation mismatches limit delivery. Enterprise architects can embody several distinct orientations. Choosing the wrong orientation constrains the value the role can deliver.

Stakeholder buy-in falters without measurable objectives. If progress takes too long to materialize, early enthusiasm fades, and the role loses organizational support before it matures.

Info-Tech's Three-Phase Framework for Building a Better Enterprise Architect

To address these challenges, Info-Tech recommends a structured approach. The firm's Build a Better Enterprise Architect research framework outlines the following priorities for EA leaders and their teams:

Phase 1: Craft Your Enterprise Architect Role.

Establish a clear, context-specific role definition, select the orientation(s) that align with stakeholder value, and document the scope and reporting structure, anchoring the role to specific outcomes rather than broad expectations.

Phase 2: Prioritize and Assess Your EA Skills.

Use the Enterprise Architect Skills Assessment tool to identify the gaps for the chosen orientation, covering mandatory foundation skills and supplementary skills to expand the architect's breadth and depth.

Phase 3: Roadmap Your Development Milestones.

EA leaders and architects define SMART objectives and corresponding metrics, then sequence skill-development activities across periods, capturing outputs in the Enterprise Architect Role Profile template. This document communicates the architect's purpose, value, and development plan for stakeholder buy-in.

"The role of the enterprise architect is so complex that to deliver long-term value, they need to determine what skills to develop and what orientation to adopt to best serve the enterprise," says Caleb Pittman, research specialist at Info-Tech Research Group. "When architects stop chasing the desire to please everyone and focus on a narrow, high-impact mandate, their credibility deepens and their influence scales."

The firm's research, Build a Better Enterprise Architect, includes a comprehensive EA skills framework covering various architect orientations, an Enterprise Architect Skills Assessment tool, and an Enterprise Architect Role Profile template. By applying Info-Tech's research, CIOs and EA leaders can move from a loosely defined EA function to a focused practice that earns stakeholder trust, tracks measurable progress, and builds the organizational credibility that enterprise architecture requires.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Andrew Kum-Seun and Caleb Pittman, and access to the complete Build a Better Enterprise Architect blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group