CIOs Standardize on MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform to Drive Digital Transformation With API-led Connectivity

MuleSoft CONNECT 2019 – MuleSoft, provider of the leading platform for building application networks , today announced that CIOs around the world rely on MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ to create new revenue channels, deliver differentiated customer experiences and increase operational efficiencies through API-led connectivity. Thousands of customers are leveraging Anypoint Platform to change the clockspeed of their business, combining MuleSoft's technology and methodology to accelerate digital transformation.

The CIO's new role as a business catalyst

Organizations today are under increasing pressure to move faster in order to stay relevant. According to this year's Connectivity Benchmark Report , 89% of IT leaders say integration obstacles are slowing digital initiatives. In addition, 92% of respondents say their company's integration needs span beyond IT to encompass a wide range of business functions. The ability to connect and reuse technology is critical to overcome integration obstacles, enable the creation of new business models and accelerate the pace of business.

With MuleSoft, CIOs are embracing a new operating model, where IT capabilities are distributed throughout the business with reusable APIs rather than concentrated in a single team. APIs have emerged as the software building blocks of innovation. MuleSoft provides a strategy for unlocking data and capabilities through APIs and actively fostering digital ecosystems around those building blocks. Using Anypoint Platform, organizations can create new digital services through API-led connectivity to enable innovation across teams and build application networks to quickly adapt to consumer tastes and market shifts.

CIOs bet on MuleSoft to drive digital strategies and deliver business results

MuleSoft empowers organizations in every industry – retailers, hospitals, manufacturers, universities and even government agencies – to deliver better experiences to their customers, patients, students and constituencies, faster:

Scott Rice , CIO, Sprint: "To stay ahead we needed to find new ways to move fast and to better serve our customers. With MuleSoft, we're able to boost efficiency and improve the customer experience by leveraging API-led connectivity. By unlocking data from various applications – both on-premises and in the cloud – we enable different business teams to access data faster. We are able to build a foundation to roll out new mobile and e-commerce initiatives faster, allowing Sprint to focus on the customer."

Scott Rice, CIO, Sprint: "To stay ahead we needed to find new ways to move fast and to better serve our customers. With MuleSoft, we're able to boost efficiency and improve the customer experience by leveraging API-led connectivity. By unlocking data from various applications – both on-premises and in the cloud – we enable different business teams to access data faster. We are able to build a foundation to roll out new mobile and e-commerce initiatives faster, allowing Sprint to focus on the customer."

Kiran Vankamamidi, group VP and CIO, Driscoll's: "Driscoll's is leveraging its leadership position at the crossroads of berry distribution and agriculture technology to meet the demand for better berries worldwide. We selected MuleSoft to streamline the journey from our network of independent growers around the world to consumers in grocery stores. Anypoint Platform allows us to unlock mission-critical data and applications across the business—from order fulfillment and shipping to warehouse and supply chain—ensuring fresher fruit, reliable delivery and greater efficiency between systems. With MuleSoft's API-led connectivity approach, we are automating core business processes and developing technologies to increase grower production and profitability."

Ronald Blitstein, EVP and group CIO, Sagicor Financial Corporation, Limited: "For more than 175 years, Sagicor has been focused on providing world-class financial services to its customers. APIs built on MuleSoft's platform play a significant role in how we deliver against the increasing demands of the business, how we expand the plate of strategic options and how we innovate. We're leaning on the Anypoint Platform to reduce our time to innovation and boost IT agility. This helps our operating companies improve overall organizational velocity, enhance efforts to achieve our 'connected insurance company' vision, and drive growth. By using API-led connectivity to integrate our systems of record, systems of engagement and systems of insight, we're able to create a single view of the customer, eliminate manual processes, identify underserved needs and demographic segments, and improve operational as well as financial visibility to better serve our customers and grow."

Daniel Pettman, CIO, BaptistCare: "At BaptistCare, we are always looking at ways of improving and simplifying our customer service and delivery across our aged care and home services clients. With MuleSoft, we're able to move fast and better serve our customers by leveraging API-led connectivity. We are quickly and easily integrating various applications and data — from our CRM system to our YouChoose tool where customers can customize the services they need online within minutes — providing connected customer experiences and reducing project delivery timelines from months to weeks."

Esat Sezer, former CIO, Coca-Cola Enterprises: "MuleSoft's API-led approach to connectivity and application network vision were key competencies for us to achieve speed and scale in our digital transformation journey. With MuleSoft, we're able to modernize our legacy platforms and drive a reduction in operating costs, allowing us to focus on innovative and transformative application development. By enabling the reuse of APIs on Anypoint Platform, our organization could focus on quickly delivering new customer experiences and increase productivity, doubling the size of the applications we were developing annually."

The engine for digital transformation

With MuleSoft, Salesforce is now recognized as one of the top companies in market share in the Integration Middleware functional market in IDC's latest Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, H2 2018. MuleSoft is well on the way to its next milestone of $1 billion in revenue. Its explosive growth is fueled by the global demand for Anypoint Platform as the engine for digital transformation. MuleSoft is also the only company named a Leader in both Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service1 (iPaaS) and 2018 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management2.

Additional information

Read about the latest release of Anypoint Platform: https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/new-product-features

Register for MuleSoft CONNECT to learn more through demos, hands-on workshops, breakout sessions and networking opportunities: https://connect.mulesoft.com

