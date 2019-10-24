Ciot Celebrates Grand Opening of Southeast Design Showroom and Slab Gallery

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciot, a major importer and industry-leading retailer of marble, quartzite, onyx, ceramic tiles, mosaic and plumbing, continues its expansion with the inauguration of both a new showroom and slab gallery in Atlanta, a key interior design epicenter in North America.

The new 24,000-square-foot showroom, which officially opened in August in the upper west side of Atlanta, is a one-stop-shop offering a unique selection of high-quality design surfaces and fixtures. From ceramic tiles and stone slabs to plumbing from high-end suppliers such as Devon & Devon, Grohe, Aquabrass and Perrin & Rowe, Ciot's offering is vast and suitable for any project, regardless of scope. The company also recently added hardwood flooring to its product repertoire, providing the utmost quality, the richest colors, and the most exquisite finishes the forest has to offer. In addition, Ciot goes beyond its materials by offering multiple expert and customized services, including made-to-measure mosaics from Ciot Studio.

"We are proud to break ground in Atlanta, one of the biggest and most notorious interior design markets in North America. Our impressive and exclusive product offering, combined with our in-house expertise, is what makes Ciot unique and innovative. We are excited to serve the design aficionados and professionals in Atlanta," said Patrick Pepin, Managing Partner at Ciot.

A few doors down from the Ciot showroom is a 55,000-square-foot facility combining a slab gallery and a warehouse, which opened in the spring. The gallery is the first of its kind in the Atlanta area as it provides clients with the opportunity to browse through nearly 200 different types of slabs from the four corners of the world in a temperature-controlled environment - an unmatched shopping experience with a unique vibe.

The new Atlanta locations add to Ciot's growing presence in North America, which includes operating showrooms in Montreal, Toronto, Quebec City, and Detroit, as well as business offices in New York City and Carrara, Italy.

Established in 1950 in Montreal, Ciot has grown to become a major importer and retailer of ceramic and stone tiles, stone slabs (marble, slate, granite, onyx, quartz), mosaic, hardwood flooring and plumbing. From the finest natural stones and top Italian porcelain to Caesarstone quartz and many exclusive collections, Ciot's product offering spans the globe and its extent is unprecedented. Ciot benefits from a very strong presence in both the residential and commercial markets. In 2019, Ciot received the Confindustria Ceramica North American Distributor Award from Ceramics of Italy. For more information, visit www.ciot.com.

