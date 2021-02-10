Ciox Health and HealthVerity Announce Partnership to Enable First-in-Kind Decentralized Clinical Trial

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciox Health, a leading health technology company, today announced a strategic collaboration between its Real World Data (RWD) Division and HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected data exchange. By pairing HealthVerity's real-world data ecosystem of more than 330 million de-identified patients from 75 leading data providers with Ciox's state-of-the-art biomedical Natural Language Processing (biomed-NLP) and expansive network of more than 17,000 hospitals and clinics, trial researchers can conduct signal detection across a large ecosystem of patients, and then quickly surface insights from unstructured data buried within the medical record. This capability drastically decreases time-to-data and time-to-insights, which are principal goals for trial researchers. The partnership is already at work accelerating the data and evidence generation for an FDA-mandated COVID-19 vaccine safety trial.

"Ciox's unique capabilities of structuring the unstructured notes from medical records, at scale, enables life science researchers to deliver valuable real-world insights, accelerating clinical trial studies," said Tal Rosenburg, President, Ciox Real World Data. "Partnering with HealthVerity enables Ciox to deliver research-grade insights with the speed and security required to improve patient experiences and bring lifesaving therapies to market."

Now, signals like adverse events can be surfaced through HealthVerity's real-world data ecosystem comprised of de-identified medical and pharmacy claims, lab, EMR, and chargemaster data, among others. When signal detection occurs, Ciox quickly targets and processes medical charts through its predictive artificial intelligence platform to surface key insights from unstructured data. For example, a patient receiving a COVID-19 vaccine who experiences an adverse reaction may visit a hospital rather than the vaccine enrollment site. The HealthVerity ID (HVID) – a unique and consistent privacy-preserving patient identifier that matches the vaccine registry to medical records – will ensure that her hospital experience data, which contains critical insights, will be visible as de-identified insights for researchers.

"This innovation in real-world data detection and delivery gives prospective interventional and observational trials researchers a new tool for evidence generation that is faster and more efficient than previous methods," said Andrew Kress, Co-Founder and CEO at HealthVerity. "We remain committed to frictionless real-world data intelligence, particularly in this time of urgent need to quickly advance COVID-19 vaccines."

About HealthVerity

For transformative, evidence-led healthcare companies, HealthVerity enables the creation and execution of unique end-to-end data strategies with privacy and HIPAA-compliance at the forefront. With HealthVerity technologies directly embedded into the enterprise workflow and the largest, most flexible data ecosystem at their fingertips, our partners benefit from cloud solutions spanning expert patient identity resolution to secure data management and transformation. From identity to exchange, HealthVerity is the modern way to data™. To learn more about the HealthVerity platform, visit www.healthverity.com.

About Ciox

Ciox Health, a leading health technology company, simply and securely connects healthcare decision makers with the data and hidden insights in patient medical records. Combined with the industry's most extensive network access to healthcare data, Ciox Health's expertise, relationships, technology, and scale make a difference for healthcare stakeholders and empower greater health for patients. Through its technology, which includes solutions for data acquisition, release of information, clinical coding, data abstraction, and analytics, Ciox helps clients securely and consistently solve the last mile challenges in clinical interoperability. Learn more about Ciox technology and solutions by visiting www.cioxhealth.com or Twitter and LinkedIn.

