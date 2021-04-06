Ciox Health Names Chief Innovation Officer

"Ciox's success over the last few years in building the largest and most efficient clinical data platform for our Provider, Payer and Life Science partners has afforded us the opportunity to aggressively leverage emerging regulations and technology to lead the industry in delivering fluid, connected and compliant data to patients and the broader health care ecosystem," said Pete McCabe, CEO, Ciox Health. "We are pleased to welcome Shannon West to lead these efforts and further secure Ciox's place as an industry visionary in empowering greater health."

Shannon West comes to Ciox with a wealth of relevant experience. Most recently, she was the first Chief Technology Officer at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, where she led a team focused on improving the experience for payment model teams and model participants, ensuring access to the data, tools and processes they needed to be successful.

Prior to her time at CMMI, West was part of the United States Digital Service, a start-up within the White House dedicated to bringing technical talent into government to improve the delivery of government services. During this time, she served as both the Director of Digital Service and HHS and CMS and as a Senior Advisor for Technology to the CMS Administrator. Her team was responsible for launching a series of standards-based APIs, leading projects to modernize the CMS claims processing systems and delivering the Quality Payment Program. In her role as Senior Advisor, she developed and executed on the Administration's agenda for technology, including efforts that intertwined policy and internal technology to promote improved data sharing using modern standards and technology.

In addition, West has served as an advisor on various health technology initiatives for the White House and numerous federal agencies and has worked with early-stage technology start-ups, helping develop products and market strategies for healthcare and government sectors.

Ciox Health's leading clinical data platform empowers greater health by unlocking the potential of health data. The Ciox platform leverages the industry's most extensive clinical data network, data orchestration engine and data intelligence layer, helping to improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs. Ciox simply and securely connects healthcare decision makers with the data and hidden insights in patient medical records. Through its solutions for data acquisition, release of information, clinical coding and data abstraction, Ciox helps customers securely and consistently solve last mile challenges in clinical interoperability to support a range of needs, from research to revenue cycle. Learn more about Ciox technology and solutions by visiting www.cioxhealth.com or Twitter and LinkedIn.

