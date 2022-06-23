Ciox Health offers comprehensive solution to enable compliance with upcoming 21st Century Cures Act milestones

Ciox enables U.S. health systems to comply with the Cures Act using a digital platform and ensuring patient privacy. Tweet this

"Health systems trust Ciox to ensure that the release of health information fully complies with all relevant regulations and their specific parameters. The upcoming Cures Act milestone deepens the value that Ciox offers with our comprehensive and highly efficient ROI solutions," said Pete McCabe, CEO of Datavant.

Ciox's digitally enabled ROI is powered by Datavant Switchboard and begins with an intuitive application that guides patients through information requests. Following an authorization check, patient data is delivered — often within minutes — through a direct connection with the health system's Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. If requested information is not available digitally, Ciox deploys a manual retrieval process to ensure comprehensive fulfillment of patient requests. This complete and timely release of information is designed to satisfy patient needs and ensure compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act.

Learn more about Ciox | Datavant's suite of release of information services and technologies and connect with our team at www.cioxhealth.com .

About Ciox

Ciox, a Datavant company, provides leading clinical data technology that empowers greater health by unlocking the potential of data in medical records. The company leverages a ubiquitous network of clinical data connections to simply and securely connect healthcare decision makers with the data and hidden insights in patient medical records. Ciox helps customers connect, control, and comply in solving last mile challenges in clinical interoperability. Supporting a range of connectivity needs from research to revenue cycle, Ciox's solutions include clinical data acquisition, release of information, and clinical coding. Learn more about Ciox technology and solutions by visiting www.cioxhealth.com or Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

KNB Communications

cioxhealth @knbcomm.com

(203) 504-8230

SOURCE Ciox Health