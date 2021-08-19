Ciox Health's Chase Intelligence Makes Understanding Member Needs Easier and Actionable by Leveraging Provider Attributes and Retrospective Data

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciox Health™, a leading health technology company, today announced the release of Ciox Chase Intelligence™, a comprehensive solution to assist health plans in better assessing members for appropriate risk. This newest offering from Ciox utilizes provider data and historical encounter insight to offer a more exact picture of the health plan's full member base and their needs. Ciox Chase Intelligence applies synchronized proprietary algorithms and historical provider performance to simplify health plan membership assessments.

Health Plans servicing Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicare and Medicaid populations are required to submit member assessments annually to establish appropriate reimbursement rates based on qualified risk. The challenge plans face today is creating relevant and sufficiently robust member cross-sections, and efficiently accessing provider encounter data with minimal provider abrasion.

Ciox Chase Intelligence taps the nation's largest pool of clinical data access and provider experience to optimize the chart chase process, reduce provider abrasion, and lower costs associated with validating member conditions. Blending the historical encounter data and provider data, the service expedites retrieval while delivering results - averaging a 10-12 percent improvement versus traditional models. Learn more or request additional information at https://www.cioxhealth.com/health-plans/business-intelligence/.

"We saw a critical gap in the current process of choosing members to include when requesting medical charts from providers," said Andy Kumar, VP of Product Management at Ciox Health. "By assessing the entire membership base first, then allowing AI to assist in selecting whose data to procure, Ciox Chase Intelligence can quickly and accurately identify the relevant members to request data on from providers, thus reducing unnecessary requests and disruptions to care delivery."

"Ciox is committed to building the best data-driven technology, solutions and services for the healthcare Industry," said Nick Giannasi, Chief Product Officer at Ciox Health. "Ciox Chase Intelligence sits alongside Ciox Cross Check as a stand-alone solution to meet the growing demands of health plans and providers. It utilizes proprietary knowledge, and unique experiential data and algorithms to optimize the requesting and retrieval of clinical data, benefitting both through reduced abrasion and expedited access to relevant and accurate data."

On August 26th at 1:30 PM ET, Ciox will host a webinar (available at no cost for RISE Association Members) to discuss the benefits of this approach and demonstrate Ciox Chase Intelligence. The webinar titled "Chase Intelligence for Risk Adjustment - Leveraging Provider Insight and Member History to Optimize Chart Chase Results" can be registered for here: https://www.risehealth.org/event-center/rise-webinars/chase-intelligence-for-risk-adjustment/.

