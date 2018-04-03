Ciox Selects Trevelino/Keller as Marketing Agency of Record

Ciox is dedicated to improving U.S. health decisions, ensuring vital health information is quickly and securely shared with the right people, in the right place, at the right time during the healthcare continuum.

"We are dedicated to transforming the way healthcare information is shared and acted upon by creating a next-generation information sharing platform," says Ciox CEO Paul Roma. "We sought an agency with the knowledge and resources to help us achieve our goals during this crucial point in our company's history. With its broad experience in the healthcare and technology spaces, as well as its results-driven strategies and creative thinking, Trevelino/Keller was a natural fit for us."

Ciox provides intelligent access to more than 100 million medical records per year securely, including more than 1 million unique requestors across patients, providers, health plans, government, insurance and legal stakeholders. It also provides access to 140,000 health plans in support of risk, quality and various medical management use cases.

"We have a rich history working with disruptive brands, which will be an invaluable guide to us as we aid Ciox in its course to revolutionize this vital part of healthcare," says Genna Keller, principal at Trevelino/Keller. "We are proud to support Ciox through targeted PR and marketing efforts aimed at furthering Ciox's mission, and we're excited to elevate the company and its executives' thought leadership platforms from a national and industry-specific standpoint."

About Ciox Health

Ciox, a technology-driven healthcare company, is dedicated to improving U.S. health decisions by ensuring vital health information is quickly and securely codified, abstracted and shared with the right people at the right time during the healthcare continuum. Through our expertise in release of information, record retrieval, clinical coding and abstraction, we improve the management and sharing of health information by modernizing workflows, facilitating access to clinical data, and improving the accuracy and flow of health information. With strong relationships and specialized expertise, we deliver the highest level of quality and process optimization to our partners, including three out of five U.S. hospitals, 140 health plans, and 16,000+ physician practices nationwide. Learn more about Ciox and our unique solutions by visiting www.cioxhealth.com. Ciox is also on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a digital public relations and marketing firm serving disruptive and scaling companies across seven practices – Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Food & Beverage, Franchising, Lifestyle and Environment. Its services include public relations, digital marketing, demand generation and creative services. Groovy Studios, its creative brand, delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm ranks as this year's 10th fastest growing firm, second in the Southeast. It also ranks in 9 of 12 industry segments. For more info on Trevelino/Keller, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ciox-selects-trevelinokeller-as-marketing-agency-of-record-300622695.html

SOURCE Trevelino/Keller

Related Links

http://www.trevelinokeller.com

