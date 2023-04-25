Cipher, a Global Leader in Cybersecurity, Has Launched xMDR a State-of-the-Art Platform

An innovative security-suite tailored to meet organizations growing demand for an end-to-end cybersecurity solution to secure their digital world.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipher Security, the cybersecurity division of the Prosegur Group, announces the global launch of the managed suite of cybersecurity services, xMDR.

The innovative xMDR suite was developed by Cipher Labs, to help companies secure their digital footprint and stay ahead in an ever-increasing threat landscape. xMDR expands on other managed security services to complement the company's local portfolios, which include Red Team, Governance, Risk & Compliance (including – PCI), Security Asset Monitoring, Vulnerability Analysis, and other specialized services.

According to Cipher's Senior Global VP of xMDR, Carlos A. Fernandez, the platform is an evolution of Managed Detection and Response (MDR). The "X" in xMDR stands for "Extended" and represents the technological leap made to guarantee total adherence to varying customer demands in terms of service and technology scope.

The modular platform xMDR features Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to expand coverage to all potential attack surfaces within corporate networks, including IT assets, Operational Technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud-based computing.

According to Fernandez, Cipher's unique approach to adversary profiling, low false-positive rate, and stricter Service Level Agreements (SLAs) are just a few of the leading differentiators.

Fernandez expands that the market demands a solution that would solve gaps in network visibility. He says, "To fill this gap in the market, we developed (utilizing over a decade of know-how and experience), a complete cloud-based platform with a very light flexible implementation, and proper prioritization of human and technological resources."

Cipher's xMDR platform offers a fixed contract business model, in which the customer pays only for what they need. In addition, delivery and support of the solution are localized and provided in the customer's language and time zone.

Cipher will be launching xMDR on billboards in New York City's Time Square, April 26th.

About Cipher Security

Cipher Security is a Cybersecurity Firm, founded in 2000, and delivers a wide range of services including xMDR, MSS, RTS, GRC and CTI. Cipher, the cybersecurity division of Prosegur, makes the world safer by securing people and businesses while remaining at the forefront of innovation. The company is a global security leader operating in 26 countries, with over 165,000 employees and 26 command centers around the world.

