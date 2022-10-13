Cipher Skin Announces Partnership with Medistics

Data captured by Cipher Skin's Biosleeve Integrates with Medistics' Care Management Platform to Improve Recovery Monitoring and Care Team Collaboration

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipher Skin, the hardware-enabled monitoring platform that delivers flexible, hybrid recovery for musculoskeletal care, today announces it has launched an integration with Medistics, a care management platform that aggregates patient health data for more personalized, holistic care delivery. This partnership will allow Medistics' providers to access the motion and biometrics data captured by Cipher Skin's BioSleeve technology. Care teams using Medistics will also benefit from Cipher Skin's Recovery App, which gives end-to-end visibility into each patient's recovery journey.

"In order to improve patient engagement in the shift to value-based care, healthcare providers need access to patient recovery and health data beyond the walls of the clinic," said Phillip Bogdanovich, Cipher Skin CEO. "By partnering with Medistics, we can provide more clinicians with Cipher Skin's smart sleeve technology so they can gain visibility into their patient's recovery process and ensure care plan adherence without having to leave the Medistics platform."

Cipher Skin's Biosleeve enables flexible hybrid recovery for musculoskeletal patients by tracking the patient's physical therapy exercises. The patented sensor technology captures motion and biometric data in real time and translates it into 3D visualization with actionable data. With the secure integration between Medistics and Cipher Skin this data will be available to clinical care teams who utilize the Medistics care management platform.

"Medistics is thrilled to partner with Cipher Skin to increase the clinical care teams' access to real-time data and simplify care management for patients undergoing physical and rehabilitative therapy," said Raj Shah, Medistics CEO. "This latest partnership broadens the scope of remote patient monitoring devices that integrate with the Medistics ecosystem as part of our goal to cut costs and improve patient health outcomes across patient populations."

Enabling healthcare providers to deliver personalized care is dependent on up-to-date healthcare data from the entire care team. Cipher Skin's technology will connect the dots between in-clinic therapy and at-home care through continuous patient progress monitoring. This integration with Medistics will equip providers with the data they need to ensure patients are on the right care path, and if additional intervention is needed, it happens at the right time.

About Cipher Skin:

About Cipher Skin:

Cipher Skin is a hardware-enabled monitoring platform that enables flexible, hybrid recovery for musculoskeletal care. Founded in 2017, Cipher Skin's patented technology is a network of sensors that captures gapless biometric and motion data and translates it through proprietary software to provide instantaneous, visualized data and diagnostics. By connecting in-clinic rehab therapy with at-home care through continuous patient progress monitoring, practitioners can track exact outcomes, deliver patient-centered care, and maximize clinic revenue. To learn more visit cipherskin.com.

About Medistics:

Medistics is a care management solutions provider working to humanize the healthcare experience for patients and their care teams. Medistics' innovative care management platform gives clinical care teams access to real-time patient data and clinical recommendations through an intuitive online portal. Our intelligent engines integrate with personal healthcare devices and care team workflows to enable proactive, personalized, and preventative care delivery across the care continuum. To learn more visit medisticshealth.com

