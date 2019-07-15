CipherHealth and Medline Partner to Advance Technology's Role in Home Health Care

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , the leading patient engagement software company in patient outreach, is pleased to announce a unique partnership with Medline , a global manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare, to ensure patients have the best possible outcomes and experiences.

The partnership will focus on expanding the reach of CipherHealth's episodic engagement program, called CipherOutreach , which allows home health agencies to scale telephonic patient communication with automation. This has proven effective when deployed to engage patients between home visits by identifying and helping to prevent potential adverse clinical events, addressing patient experience concerns, and confirming upcoming home visits.

"Like Medline, CipherHealth strives to help agencies address three main challenges within the home health industry-- clinical effectiveness, operational efficiency and reputation management by providing scalable patient engagement solutions. Our solution spans a patient's entire episode of care and beyond. We are excited about what the partnership with Medline will bring as we grow in the home health space," says John Banks Powell, Vice President of Home Health Strategy at CipherHealth.

CipherOutreach has helped hundreds of providers across the country achieve better patient outcomes, including one which had a 16 percent reduction in re-hospitalizations. Another organization calculated they saved more than 4,000 agency staff hours spent on manual telephonic outreach. Home health agencies using CipherHealth's engagement solutions have shown up to a 50 percent improvement in their overall HHCAHPS quality composite ranking.

"Patient engagement is increasingly a top priority for homecare organizations and will have a larger impact on their reimbursement and referrals under the new payment model. CipherOutreach aligns well with our portfolio of solutions that aim to turn challenges with manual work into time savings so nurses can spend more time advancing clinical outcomes," says Chris Nave, Vice President of Homecare Sales at Medline.

