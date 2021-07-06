CipherHealth Announces Sponsorship of The Fifth Annual Patient Experience Symposium

"We are very happy to have CipherHealth join us as a Gold Sponsor. They are at the forefront of helping healthcare providers improve patient experience, care team satisfaction, and post-discharge outcomes," stated Bill Doherty, ICDevents President and Patient Experience Symposium Conference Director.

This year's Symposium will be happening in person, at the Royal Sonesta Boston Hotel, September 20-22, 2021. As a Gold Sponsor, CipherHealth will have a featured presence in the Sponsor Showcase where you can connect with the CipherHealth team to learn how CipherHealth helps customers drive better clinical results, improve staff and patient satisfaction, and unlock operational efficiencies that lead to growth.

"After a year of remote engagement, we are pleased to have the opportunity to reconnect in person with our valued customers and partners," said Jake Pyles, CEO, CipherHealth. Our Gold Sponsorship at this year's Symposium grants us a greater ability to make those important in-person connections with healthcare executives that we've been missing over the past year. We are happy to be supporting this important industry conference."

New for 2021, The Patient Experience Symposium has extended the conference to a virtual platform through October 29, 2021, broadening its content for attendees. This virtual platform includes sessions on demand, networking with colleagues, live discussions, podcast studio, bookstore, sponsor showcase and more – all through October 29, 2021.

To see the full agenda and list of distinguished faculty, visit www.patientsymposium.com .

For more information about CipherHealth, visit https://cipherhealth.com/ .

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning and proven technology solutions leader committed to enhancing communication and care throughout the patient journey for all those involved. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped shape the patient and staff engagement category, delivering groundbreaking products to help care providers effectively and efficiently deliver quality care for their patients. CipherHealth's suite of digital engagement programs sets new standards for care and empowers healthcare organizations to foster meaningful connections to ensure the best possible outcomes for staff members, patients, and their loved ones.

About ICDevents:

International Conference Development, LLC (ICDevents) produces high-quality conferences and tradeshows in a broad range of industries. Utilizing intensive, detailed market research, ICDevents creates targeted events designed to encourage companies to send their entire teams to problem-solve, network, and brainstorm with other industry leaders, consultants, and suppliers.

Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

www.PatientSymposium.com

SOURCE CipherHealth

Related Links

http://www.cipherhealth.com

