CipherHealth Earns Third Consecutive Inclusion in Constellation ShortList for Healthcare Clinical Communication

Honored as a leading offering for healthcare providers in transforming patient-centered communications

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , a leader in patient-centered communications and healthcare system insights, announced today that it has been named to the Constellation ShortList for Healthcare Clinical Communication in Q3 of 2024 for the third consecutive year. The designation recognizes technology service providers and vendors whose innovation helps healthcare leaders transform communication and move toward more patient-centered care models.

The award comes on the heels of a steady surge of innovation for CipherHealth, as the organization makes strategic investments in artificial intelligence and self-service capabilities that put patients at the center of their own care journey. CipherHealth's platform consists of dynamic patient communication, outreach, and engagement solutions that elevate care across the continuum, from pre-care to point-of-care to post-discharge.

"We are deeply honored to be acknowledged for the third consecutive year for our work in revolutionizing the patient communications experience as well as our commitment to providing equitable access to care by investing in streamlining healthcare conversations." said CipherHealth Chief Executive Officer, Jake Pyles . "As the healthcare landscape has continued to change, it is imperative that we prioritize empathetic and effective communication between patients and healthcare providers to ensure positive healthcare outcomes for patients. That is especially important as we move further into the era of value-based care. CipherHealth's inclusion in the 2024 Constellation ShortList further highlights our strides in this area."

Constellation Research supports early adopters on transforming their business models and optimizing business processes through the use of disruptive technologies. Solutions named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. Each Constellation ShortList is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems it necessary.

"As buyers look to find cost savings amidst an era of exponential efficiency, Constellation's ShortLists help separate the signal from the marketing noise," said R "Ray" Wang, CEO and founder at Constellation Research. "Our analysts have taken the time to look at vendors who are delivering on value as well as the pace of innovation that our clients expect."

For more information, visit here .

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

About CipherHealth:

CipherHealth is an award-winning leader in patient-centered communications committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

SOURCE CipherHealth