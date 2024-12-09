CipherHealth Recognized as One of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business

CipherHealth named a recipient of the 2024 Best in Business Awards in the Patient Experience & Engagement category

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth, a leader in patient-centered communications and healthcare system insights, today announced it was recognized by Modern Healthcare in its inaugural 2024 Best in Business awards under the Patient Experience & Engagement category.

CipherHealth receives this recognition amid a wave of innovative new solutions announced this year, targeting advancements in AI and self-service technologies designed to center patients in their care experience. Its comprehensive platform streamlines patient communication, outreach, and engagement, improving care quality across the continuum.

"It's an extraordinary honor to be a part of this inaugural class alongside other great innovators and pioneers in the healthcare industry," said Jake Pyles, CEO of CipherHealth. "For 15 years, we've been dedicated to improving the patient experience and helping 20 million patients engaged annually achieve better outcomes. This recognition validates our work and inspires us to continue leading the way in transforming the care journey."

Modern Healthcare's Best in Business celebrates those who drive innovation, efficiency and excellence across the healthcare industry. The program—a new undertaking for 2024—highlights the pivotal role honored vendors, suppliers and partners play in delivering products or services that drive measurable improvements in care quality, outcomes, efficiency, experience, and innovation that enhances the overall healthcare ecosystem.

"We are honored to recognize the inaugural recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "Their unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional outcomes, and delivering real impact in the healthcare industry exemplifies the very essence of excellence. This achievement underscores their dedication to advancing healthcare solutions and setting new standards for quality and efficiency. Congratulations to these outstanding organizations for their remarkable contributions and well-deserved recognition."

The entire list of winners can be found in the Dec. 9 issue of MH magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/bestinbusiness.

About CipherHealth:

CipherHealth is an award-winning leader in patient-centered communications committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

About Modern Healthcare:

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

