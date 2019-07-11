CipherHealth Recognizes Healthcare Organizations for Better Engaging Patients with Excellence and Innovation Awards

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth, the leading patient engagement software company, has recognized the outstanding achievement of four healthcare organizations with Partners in Excellence and Partners in Innovation awards for demonstrated excellence in leveraging CipherHealth technologies.

Each recipient, chosen out of a group of organizations nominated from across the country, continues to effectively utilize CipherHealth's technologies to achieve the utmost success in patient care coordination demonstrated by outstanding results in patient outcomes and experiences.

The following recipients were selected for the 2019 Partners in Excellence Award.

Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center, Torrance, CA

Utilizing the CipherRounds program, Providence Little Company of Mary seeks to find opportunities to enhance a patient's stay. The hospital is able to maximize resources and improve the patient experience by utilizing their in-depth reports to understand the quality of rounding in addition to leveraging resources such as their current volunteer program.

"Rounding with Cipher Health's rounding tool provides us with the capability to easily do so seamlessly and effectively across our patients' entire stay. With CipherHealth, we are able to verify that the care our patients are receiving is, what they have come to expect from us, highly compassionate and quality care. This partnership has enabled our team to hardwire the exceptional care, as well as given us an opportunity to improve the experience real-time!"

- Jennie Baek, Director of Patient Experience at Providence Little Company of Mary

Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles, CA

For Cedars-Sinai, excellence was achieved by engaging its nursing and pharmacy leaders to reach out to patients who had questions about their stay and their medications. Using CipherOutreach phone calls helped resolve identified medication issues and provided needed visibility into the patient's' medication issues and risks after hospitalization. As a result, the organization experienced an increase in its patient experience scores for medication understanding.

"Utilizing CipherHealth for our automated outreach helps ensure a consistent, continuous well-being check on our patients. We've identified numerous issues, near-misses, and important questions our patients had after their stay. Through this program, our patients are safer in the community, and they appreciate our help, which is reflected in higher HCAHPS scores across the board. We feel this is very valuable work in patient safety."

- Alan Dubovsky, Chief Experience Officer at Cedars-Sinai

The following recipients were selected for the 2019 Partners in Innovation Award.

Carson Tahoe Health, Carson City, NV

With its all hands on deck approach, the Carson Tahoe team has developed and implemented rounding scripts in the Emergency Department and Inpatient units tailored to all aspects of a patient's care: from "Welcome Rounds" upon admission to EVS to food and nutrition rounds throughout their stay. Carson Tahoe's Emergency Department, in particular, utilizes CipherRounds alongside CipherKiosk and CipherOutreach. This powerful integration empowers meaningful interactions and cross-functional service recovery across the entire patient experience.

"The beauty of working with CipherHealth is that while they are unparalleled innovators, their genius is providing advanced technological tools that enhance communication with our staff and patients. They have mastered the art of bringing humanity back to the clinical setting, while simultaneously capturing the vital data we need to guide our ongoing improvement efforts."

- Kitty McKay, Director of Patient Experience at Carson Tahoe Health

Mercy Health Select

Mercy Health Select, part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, an Accountable Care Organization (ACO), participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), leverages CipherOutreach proactively by reaching out to patients with chronic conditions to:

Reinforce self-management skills

Detect an early change in a patient's condition

Alert nursing staff to outreach to the patient and provide early interventions to address that change.

"The Utilization Avoidance platform helps to support our population health patients who have a chronic condition. Leveraging the CipherHealth technology, we can outreach to a broader group of patients on a more frequent basis. The tool reinforces the patient's self-management skills, detects an early change in their condition and alerts nursing staff to outreach to the patient and provide early interventions to address that change. Early detection and intervention helps to reduce avoidable visits to the Emergency Department or a hospital admission/ readmission."

- Mary Spano, Corporate Director Care Continuum at Bon Secours Mercy Health

The recipients received their awards at CipherHealth's annual Partners in Excellence Conference on June 19, 2019 in San Diego, CA.

About CipherHealth

Ranked as the top-performing vendor for patient outreach and digital rounding by KLAS in 2019, CipherHealth is a proven healthcare technology partner committed to enhancing communication and care team coordination throughout the patient journey. CipherHealth's suite of integrated patient engagement solutions empowers healthcare organizations across the continuum to achieve the Quadruple Aim.

