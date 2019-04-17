CipherHealth Stands Out in New KLAS Report as a Top All-Encompassing Patient Engagement Vendor

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The recent report by KLAS, Patient Engagement 2019: Current and Future Trends in Vendor Selection, names CipherHealth as one of the top three healthcare IT companies for its enterprise platform.

In a wide but shallow field, CipherHealth stood out among dozens of vendors for being able to adapt as health systems become more complex in how and where they deliver care to patients.



In the new report of its kind, KLAS interviewed hundreds of healthcare professionals about the products and services their organizations currently use or are considering using when it comes to engaging patients. As patient engagement becomes a clear driver of success in value-based care models, finding reliable technology partners with a proven track record is critical. The results of this study show CipherHealth "garners extra attention for their expanding product suites, which satisfy organizations wanting multifunction platforms and fewer vendors."

Speaking to CipherHealth's expanded portfolio, a director of clinical informatics explained, "CipherHealth has a place at the table to help with patient engagement. They have certainly done their homework in developing a platform… [CipherOutreach] and [CipherRounds] could be presented as a standard engagement model to patients and give them a sense of empowerment."



With limited resources, healthcare providers need to augment their reach and amplify their processes both inside and outside of the hospital itself. CipherHealth has demonstrated its dedication to empowering healthcare providers to better engage patients along their entire healthcare journey, not just within the hospital.

Gone are the days of waiting for CAHPS survey scores to make changes. Instead, providers across the continuum need real-time feedback inside the facility and to keep patients engaged outside of this facility. As a double category leader in KLAS's recent 2019 Software and Services report, CipherHealth is helping providers achieve value-based goals with technology such as digital rounding and proactive patient outreach.



As CipherHealth Co-Founder Alex Hejnosz remarked, "Patient engagement is a critical component of driving improved outcomes and experiences and is more than a buzzword. Seeing that healthcare providers are looking to explore ways of enhancing their engagement strategies and involve patients in their care is truly remarkable. As healthcare continues to evolve, we are honored to partner with so many providers across the continuum to continue our mission of engaging patients throughout their entire journey."



To see the full KLAS report, visit https://klasresearch.com/report/patient-engagement-2019/1343

ABOUT CIPHERHEALTH

Ranked as the top-performing vendor for patient outreach and digital rounding by KLAS in 2019, CipherHealth is a proven healthcare technology partner committed to enhancing communication and care team coordination throughout the patient journey. CipherHealth's suite of integrated patient engagement solutions empowers healthcare organizations across the continuum to achieve the Quadruple Aim.

SOURCE CipherHealth

Related Links

http://www.cipherhealth.com

