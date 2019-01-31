CipherHealth Unveils New Branding as it Expands Patient Engagement Platform to Transform Patient Communications

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherHealth , the leading patient engagement and communication software company, today announces the rebranding of its comprehensive solution suite to deliver a unified experience to customers and users.

Over the past 10 years, CipherHealth has built the most comprehensive and integrated patient engagement platform in the industry. CipherHealth has partnered with hundreds of healthcare organizations to keep patients safe, on the path to recovery, and involved as active participants in their health and wellbeing.

(PRNewsfoto/CipherHealth)

"What differentiates us is that CipherHealth's enterprise patient engagement platform spans the entirety of the patient's care journey from pre-arrival education and in-hospital rounding to follow-up outreach," says Randy Cheung, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CipherHealth. "We are excited to continue partnering with care providers to deliver a tailored and consistent experience to their patients."

As the unified platform for all patient engagement needs, CipherHealth's branding now highlights this seamless integration.

With CipherOutreach, health systems scale targeted and purposeful outreach across the continuum of care - encompassing preventive outreach, post-discharge and post-visit follow up, episodic outreach, and care recordings. By leveraging CipherRounds to conduct patient, staff, and location rounds, providers can identify data-driven, actionable opportunities in real time to improve the quality and experience of care at the bedside. With CipherKiosk, healthcare organizations uncover improvement opportunities and enhance issue resolution at the point of care. Care teams using CipherCareManagement effectively manage and scale care coordination for target populations.

The recently published 2019 Best in KLAS report named CipherHealth as Category Leader for Patient Outreach second year in a row and 2019 Category Leader for Digital Rounding .

ABOUT CIPHERHEALTH

Ranked as the top-performing vendor for patient outreach and digital rounding by KLAS in 2019, CipherHealth is a proven healthcare technology partner committed to enhancing communication and care team coordination throughout the patient journey. CipherHealth's suite of integrated patient engagement solutions empowers healthcare organizations across the continuum to achieve the Quadruple Aim.

SOURCE CipherHealth

Related Links

http://www.cipherhealth.com

