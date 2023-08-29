Ciphertex Launches SecureNAS FIPS Rack Up To 737 TB at The Department of Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Education & Training Event (DAFTIC)

Newest advances in portable data protection technology leads the way in ensuring storage and access of data with maximum security

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciphertex Data Security®, a GSA contract holder (GS-35-487DA), introduces the new durable, portable SecureNAS® FIPS Rack CX-2400K NVMe-R to contribute to the advancement of data security for our national defense. Ciphertex joins over 200 exhibitors in public IT and the federal cybersecurity community at DAFITC in Montgomery, Alabama, from August 28th to the 30th at Booth 506.

The rackmount server and storage device offer a unique portability feature, FIPS architecture, and has AMD EPYC 7003 series (ROME) processors with 24-core (up to 64) in addition to storing data up to 737TB. It also includes the option to add an NVIDIA A2 GPU. The system meets the maximum security standards of the US government. The drives offer a low latency with an average of 2.8 microseconds. With read and write speeds of around 3GB/s and 1.5-2 GB/s respectively, the NVMe drives can achieve significantly higher transfer speeds than any other drives in the market.

Features (Ciphertex Advantage)

AMD EPYC 7003 series ( ROME ) processors

) processors Optional NVIDIA A2 GPU

Complementary dual 10G for highly-efficient virtualization and intensive data transmission

ZFS RAIDZ configurable: Mirror, Stripe Set, RAIDZ1, RAIDZ2, RAIDZ3

Compartmentalized smart cooling: detects CPU and drive temperatures to dynamically control fan speeds for ultra-quiet operation

Supports DDR4 RDIMM (3200MHz), LRRDIMM (2666MHz), NV DIMM (2666MHz)

Centralized storage, backup, sharing for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

Optional 5 year warranty (3 years included)

Maximum data security through FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certified and Hardware Encryption

2 Ciphertex-Protect® Key (Hardware encryption key, the system volumes are only accessible when encryption key is utilized)

NIST 800-88 Compliance

AES-256 Encryption

Each key serial number syncs with the SecureRack® Serial number and customizable password

Key Lifecycle Management

Instant Secure Erase (ISE) Enabled

Rsync Supported

USB blocker for enhanced security

2 Enclosure Keys

Specifications

Length: 20 inches

Width: 19 inches

Height: 5 inches

Weight: 42 lbs. w/ NVMe drives

Power: 110V-240V/1300 Watts Power Supply

Benefits

Portable encrypted rugged rackmount

Provides forensic professionals with the right equipment to observe strict protocols in collecting and preserving forensics data to facilitate ﬁeld investigations, no matter where they take place

Meets all military guidelines and standards for data encryption, security, and data storage

Durable metal chassis to handle any missions in the most challenging environments

Provides all the tools needed to protect highly confidential and proprietary digital data, including documents, videos, emails, applications and mission briefs/electronics warfare

PCI compliance protects any and all financial records

Conquer any common virtualization woes with more than 100TB of storage that can grow as your data needs

DAFITC is where Ciphertex exhibits its contribution to the digital transformation of cyber security, where customers network and showcase their enterprise solutions to pressing issues of digital security. DAFITC had its first convention in 2022 when thousands of Air Force and Space Force members and leaders from the public and private sectors came together to connect and learn about the latest emerging cybertech in the global networks, including AI and encryption that helps with strategic missions.

"Ciphertex has been our go-to company for encrypted storage for nearly two decades," said Joseph Greenfield, Ph.D., VP and Chief Forensic Examiner of Maryman. "Jerry Kaner and the Ciphertex team were able to get us the equipment needed in a very short amount of time."

About Ciphertex

Ciphertex Data Security® is a leading provider in data security solutions trusted by the US Military, FBI, government agencies, hospitals, forensic, media, and entertainment companies. Learn more at https://ciphertex.com/ as well as on YouTube and LinkedIn.

