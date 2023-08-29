Ciphertex Launches SecureNAS FIPS Rack Up To 737 TB at The Department of Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Education & Training Event (DAFTIC)
29 Aug, 2023, 08:34 ET
Newest advances in portable data protection technology leads the way in ensuring storage and access of data with maximum security
MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciphertex Data Security®, a GSA contract holder (GS-35-487DA), introduces the new durable, portable SecureNAS® FIPS Rack CX-2400K NVMe-R to contribute to the advancement of data security for our national defense. Ciphertex joins over 200 exhibitors in public IT and the federal cybersecurity community at DAFITC in Montgomery, Alabama, from August 28th to the 30th at Booth 506.
The rackmount server and storage device offer a unique portability feature, FIPS architecture, and has AMD EPYC 7003 series (ROME) processors with 24-core (up to 64) in addition to storing data up to 737TB. It also includes the option to add an NVIDIA A2 GPU. The system meets the maximum security standards of the US government. The drives offer a low latency with an average of 2.8 microseconds. With read and write speeds of around 3GB/s and 1.5-2 GB/s respectively, the NVMe drives can achieve significantly higher transfer speeds than any other drives in the market.
Features (Ciphertex Advantage)
- AMD EPYC 7003 series (ROME) processors
- Optional NVIDIA A2 GPU
- Complementary dual 10G for highly-efficient virtualization and intensive data transmission
- ZFS RAIDZ configurable: Mirror, Stripe Set, RAIDZ1, RAIDZ2, RAIDZ3
- Compartmentalized smart cooling: detects CPU and drive temperatures to dynamically control fan speeds for ultra-quiet operation
- Supports DDR4 RDIMM (3200MHz), LRRDIMM (2666MHz), NV DIMM (2666MHz)
- Centralized storage, backup, sharing for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery
- Optional 5 year warranty (3 years included)
- Maximum data security through FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certified and Hardware Encryption
- 2 Ciphertex-Protect® Key (Hardware encryption key, the system volumes are only accessible when encryption key is utilized)
- NIST 800-88 Compliance
- AES-256 Encryption
- Each key serial number syncs with the SecureRack® Serial number and customizable password
- Key Lifecycle Management
- Instant Secure Erase (ISE) Enabled
- Rsync Supported
- USB blocker for enhanced security
- 2 Enclosure Keys
Specifications
- Length: 20 inches
- Width: 19 inches
- Height: 5 inches
- Weight: 42 lbs. w/ NVMe drives
- Power: 110V-240V/1300 Watts Power Supply
Benefits
- Portable encrypted rugged rackmount
- Provides forensic professionals with the right equipment to observe strict protocols in collecting and preserving forensics data to facilitate ﬁeld investigations, no matter where they take place
- Meets all military guidelines and standards for data encryption, security, and data storage
- Durable metal chassis to handle any missions in the most challenging environments
- Provides all the tools needed to protect highly confidential and proprietary digital data, including documents, videos, emails, applications and mission briefs/electronics warfare
- PCI compliance protects any and all financial records
- Conquer any common virtualization woes with more than 100TB of storage that can grow as your data needs
DAFITC is where Ciphertex exhibits its contribution to the digital transformation of cyber security, where customers network and showcase their enterprise solutions to pressing issues of digital security. DAFITC had its first convention in 2022 when thousands of Air Force and Space Force members and leaders from the public and private sectors came together to connect and learn about the latest emerging cybertech in the global networks, including AI and encryption that helps with strategic missions.
"Ciphertex has been our go-to company for encrypted storage for nearly two decades," said Joseph Greenfield, Ph.D., VP and Chief Forensic Examiner of Maryman. "Jerry Kaner and the Ciphertex team were able to get us the equipment needed in a very short amount of time."
About Ciphertex
Ciphertex Data Security® is a leading provider in data security solutions trusted by the US Military, FBI, government agencies, hospitals, forensic, media, and entertainment companies. Learn more at https://ciphertex.com/ as well as on YouTube and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Jerry Kaner
Ciphertex
[email protected]
(818)773-8989
SOURCE Ciphertex
Share this article