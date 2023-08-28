Ciphertex Officially Unveils SecureNAS CX-160KSSD-X with Up To 490 TB at The Department of Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Education & Training Event (DAFTIC)

Newest advances in data protection technology leads the way in ensuring storage and access of data with maximum security

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciphertex Data Security®, a GSA contract holder (GS-35-487DA), introduces the new durable SecureNAS® CX-160KSSD-X to contribute to the advancement of data security for our national defense. Ciphertex joins over 200 exhibitors in public IT and the federal cybersecurity community at DAFITC in Montgomery, Alabama, from August 28th to the 30th at Booth 506.

The Ciphertex SecureNAS CX-160KSSD-X storage unit Ciphertex Data Security is a GSA contract holder (GS-35-487DA)

The SecureNAS CX-160KSSD-X storage unit is powered by an Intel® Xeon® D processor (4, 8, or 16 Core) and supports up to sixteen hot-swappable 2.5" SSDs and two internal 2.5" SSDs and can store up to 490TB, while improving security and endurance. The system meets the maximum-security standards of the US government. The ultra-high-capacity SAS SSD offers faster read and write speeds that reach up to 400,000 IOPS and 50,000 IOPS. It can achieve up to 2,000 MB/s sequential write speed at 13.5W power, making it four times more power efficient than 15K RPM HDDs while providing six times the performance.

Features

Maximum capacity of up 490TB

Pre-installed CiphertexOS with no renewal fee

Centralized storage, backup, sharing and disaster recovery

5-year warranty (3-year included)

FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified

NIST 800-88 compliance

AES-256 Encryption

HIPAA compliance

Two hardware encryption keys

Key Lifecycle Management

Multi-Factor Authentication

Instant Secure Erase (ISE) Enabled

Rsync Supported

USB blocker for enhanced security

VMware, Citrix, and Microsoft Hyper-V supported

2 Enclosure keys

Benefits

Provides professions the right equipment to observe strict protocols in collecting and preserving data to facilitate ﬁeld investigations, no matter where they take place

Meets all military guidelines and standards for data encryption, security and data storage

Durable metal chassis to handle any missions in the most challenging environments

Metal locked doors to prevent user error and any possible theft

Provides all the tools needed to protect highly confidential and proprietary digital data, including documents, videos, emails, applications and mission briefs/electronics warfare

PCI compliance protects any and all financial records

Conquer any common virtualization woes with more than 100TB of storage that can grow as your data needs change

DAFITC is where Ciphertex exhibits its contribution to the digital transformation of cybersecurity, where clients network and showcase their enterprise solutions to pressing issues of digital security. DAFITC had its first convention in 2022 when thousands of Air Force and Space Force members and leaders from the public and private sectors came together to connect and learn about the latest emerging cybertech in the global networks, including AI and encryption that helps with strategic missions.

"We spent an enormous amount of time focusing on the issue of cybersecurity and the associated costs of cyber-attacks on the US and European economies. We are talking about many billions of dollars each year for each sector," says Jerry Kaner, CEO of Ciphertex.

Organizations globally have been spending at least $150 billion in cybersecurity since 2021, a cost increase of 12.4 percent annually. Ciphertex is stepping up to address these issues.

"Ciphertex has been our go-to company for encrypted storage for nearly two decades. Jerry Kaner and the Ciphertex team were able to get us the equipment needed in a very short amount of time," says Joseph Greenfield, Ph.D., VP and Chief Forensic Examiner of Maryman.

About Ciphertex

Ciphertex Data Security® is a leading provider in data security solutions trusted by the US Military, FBI, government agencies, hospitals, forensic, media, and entertainment companies. Learn more at https://ciphertex.com/ as well as on YouTube and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jerry Kaner

Ciphertex

[email protected]

(818)773-8989

SOURCE Ciphertex