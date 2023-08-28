Ciphertex Officially Unveils SecureNAS CX-160KSSD-X with Up To 490 TB at The Department of Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Education & Training Event (DAFTIC)

News provided by

Ciphertex

28 Aug, 2023, 08:24 ET

Newest advances in data protection technology leads the way in ensuring storage and access of data with maximum security

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciphertex Data Security®, a GSA contract holder (GS-35-487DA), introduces the new durable SecureNAS® CX-160KSSD-X to contribute to the advancement of data security for our national defense. Ciphertex joins over 200 exhibitors in public IT and the federal cybersecurity community at DAFITC in Montgomery, Alabama, from August 28th to the 30th at Booth 506.

Continue Reading
The Ciphertex SecureNAS CX-160KSSD-X storage unit
The Ciphertex SecureNAS CX-160KSSD-X storage unit
Ciphertex Data Security is a GSA contract holder (GS-35-487DA)
Ciphertex Data Security is a GSA contract holder (GS-35-487DA)

The SecureNAS CX-160KSSD-X storage unit is powered by an Intel® Xeon® D processor (4, 8, or 16 Core) and supports up to sixteen hot-swappable 2.5" SSDs and two internal 2.5" SSDs and can store up to 490TB, while improving security and endurance. The system meets the maximum-security standards of the US government. The ultra-high-capacity SAS SSD offers faster read and write speeds that reach up to 400,000 IOPS and 50,000 IOPS. It can achieve up to 2,000 MB/s sequential write speed at 13.5W power, making it four times more power efficient than 15K RPM HDDs while providing six times the performance.

Features

  • Maximum capacity of up 490TB
  • Pre-installed CiphertexOS with no renewal fee
  • Centralized storage, backup, sharing and disaster recovery 
  • 5-year warranty (3-year included)
  • FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified
  • NIST 800-88 compliance
  • AES-256 Encryption
  • HIPAA compliance
  • Two hardware encryption keys
  • Key Lifecycle Management 
  • Multi-Factor Authentication 
  • Instant Secure Erase (ISE) Enabled 
  • Rsync Supported
  • USB blocker for enhanced security
  • VMware, Citrix, and Microsoft Hyper-V supported
  • 2 Enclosure keys

Benefits

  • Provides professions the right equipment to observe strict protocols in collecting and preserving data to facilitate ﬁeld investigations, no matter where they take place
  • Meets all military guidelines and standards for data encryption, security and data storage
  • Durable metal chassis to handle any missions in the most challenging environments 
  • Metal locked doors to prevent user error and any possible theft
  • Provides all the tools needed to protect highly confidential and proprietary digital data, including documents, videos, emails, applications and mission briefs/electronics warfare
  • PCI compliance protects any and all financial records
  • Conquer any common virtualization woes with more than 100TB of storage that can grow as your data needs change

DAFITC is where Ciphertex exhibits its contribution to the digital transformation of cybersecurity, where clients network and showcase their enterprise solutions to pressing issues of digital security. DAFITC had its first convention in 2022 when thousands of Air Force and Space Force members and leaders from the public and private sectors came together to connect and learn about the latest emerging cybertech in the global networks, including AI and encryption that helps with strategic missions.

"We spent an enormous amount of time focusing on the issue of cybersecurity and the associated costs of cyber-attacks on the US and European economies. We are talking about many billions of dollars each year for each sector," says Jerry Kaner, CEO of Ciphertex.

Organizations globally have been spending at least $150 billion in cybersecurity since 2021, a cost increase of 12.4 percent annually. Ciphertex is stepping up to address these issues.

"Ciphertex has been our go-to company for encrypted storage for nearly two decades. Jerry Kaner and the Ciphertex team were able to get us the equipment needed in a very short amount of time," says Joseph Greenfield, Ph.D., VP and Chief Forensic Examiner of Maryman.

About Ciphertex

Ciphertex Data Security® is a leading provider in data security solutions trusted by the US Military, FBI, government agencies, hospitals, forensic, media, and entertainment companies. Learn more at https://ciphertex.com/ as well as on YouTube and LinkedIn

Media Contact
Jerry Kaner
Ciphertex
[email protected]
(818)773-8989

SOURCE Ciphertex

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.