Cipia and Ambarella Collaborate on In-Cabin Sensing Solution Using Single, Wide Field of View Camera

Combined offering to provide automakers with low power, high quality video and flexible rear-view mirror integration

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced a new solution from its continuing collaboration with Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company. This latest combined solution offers automotive manufacturers higher flexibility regarding the location of in-cabin sensing systems, including the rear-view mirror, as well as the ability to use a single camera.

Cipia adapts its driver and occupant monitoring system (DMS and OMS) AI software to support a wide-field-of-view (WFOV) camera, making it possible to monitor the entire in-cabin environment from a single camera. These in-cabin sensing algorithms are optimized to run on Ambarella's CVflow® AI systems-on-chip (SoCs), which provide industry leading performance per watt. That high efficiency enables Cipia's advanced DMS and OMS computer vision algorithms to run in real time without compromising image quality or AI performance. This flexible solution also has the processing capacity to support additional features in the future, via over the air (OTA) updates or other means.

For this in-cabin solution, Cipia chose Ambarella's CV2 SoC family, which provides high-quality processing of the video stream from a WFOV, 5MP RGB-IR sensor. This sensor can function in all lighting conditions, running Cipia's in-cabin sensing solution, as well as video conferencing and remote cabin monitoring. Likewise, its combination of efficient form factor, low power consumption and reduced thermal management requirements, enables this solution to be seamlessly integrated into a wide variety of locations within the vehicle, including rear-view mirrors and overhead consoles.

Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia, said, "We are proud to expand our collaboration with Ambarella, addressing together the in-cabin computer vision needs of automotive manufacturers, by facilitating easy and seamless integration into spaces such as the rear-view mirror that require a small form factor and high thermal efficiency."

Fermi Wang, president and CEO of Ambarella, said, "The industry-leading efficiency and performance of our CVflow AI SoC architecture, combined with Cipia's optimized DMS and OMS algorithms for WFOV cameras, provides automakers with a compelling option to add single-camera, all vehicle in-cabin monitoring within thermally constrained locations. This is yet another example of how our longstanding collaboration with Cipia is accelerating innovation in the automotive market."

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes Driver Sense (driver monitoring system), Cabin Sense (occupancy monitoring system) and Cipia-FS10, a complete video telematics and a driver monitoring solution for telematics service providers and fleets.

Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today.

To date, Cipia holds 32 design wins, across 11 platforms, from 7 car manufacturers. Cipia's OEM customers currently include two electric car manufacturers in the US, SAIC Motors, Chery, an American car brand in China, and one additional leading car manufacturer in China.

Cipia Company Contact:

Lazer Cohen

[email protected]

347-753-8256

Liat Rostock

[email protected]com

SOURCE Cipia