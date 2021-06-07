Cipia and Intcomex Partner to support increasing demand for Cipia-FS10 in Latin America

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia , an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, and Intcomex , the leading platform for value-added solutions and technology products in Latin America and the Caribbean, today announced a partnership to meet the dramatically growing demand for video telematics and driver monitoring solutions in the LATAM commercial fleets market.

Over a ten year period, from 2000-2010, the traffic fatality rate in Latin American and the Carribean rose to nearly double that of Europe. With the rising rate of accidents overall, and the growing concern about driver distraction related accidents in commercial vehicles specifically, finding solutions to increase road safety is paramount.

Cipia-FS10 uses AI and computer vision algorithms to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, identity, and dangerous actions such as smoking and holding a cellphone while driving. The system connects to the customer's existing FMS server, providing real-time alerts to the driver as well as tailored alerts to the fleet manager and dispatcher.

Intcomex is the premiere value-added distributor of IT products with over 50,000 customers in over 41 countries. The company will offer the Cipia-FS10 solution to the fleet industry across Latin America.

"The demand for advanced video telematics capabilities across the globe and in the Latin American markets is on the rise" said David Tolub, CEO of Cipia. "We look forward to working closely with Intcomex and believe that our partnership will help increase the safety and improve the efficiency of fleets through the combination of the Cipia-FS10 system and fleet management expertise of Intcomex."

"In Intcomex, we have seen a tremendous opportunity in the transportation segment, thus we have created a division focused specifically in this vertical. We have partnered up with many of the World's leading brands to bring innovative solutions into the Latin America market; and Cipia was a key solution we were missing and are happy to have found. With their understanding of the sector, best total cost of ownership and unmatched technology as a leader in computer vision AI, Cipia's solution is the perfect fit for our reseller's needs" added Rafael Danon, Director of IoT Transportation Division at Intcomex.

About Intcomex

Intcomex is the leading platform for value-added solutions and technology products in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company provides a wide range of products, including computer equipment, components, peripherals, mobile devices, software, accessories, network products, security products, point of sale, and digital consumer electronics; as well as cloud services to more than 50 thousand resellers in 41 countries and territories in the region.

Intcomex also offers comprehensive service that includes training, presales support, warranty support, local inventory and financing options. The company has 15 subsidiaries and two distribution centers; its headquarters are located in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit the official website at the following link: https://www.intcomex.com/en/

About Cipia

Cipia, formerly Eyesight Technologies, is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia-FS10 driver monitoring and video telematics device for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility. www.cipia.com

