Cipia Announces General Availability of Fleet Sense - Driver Monitoring Device

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia , formerly Eyesight Technologies, an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced the general availability of Fleet Sense, the company's new driver monitoring (DMS) device. Fleet Sense was designed for fleets and telematics service providers (TSP), to help reduce fatigue and distraction related accidents and the related costs. The device serves both the driver and the fleet manager, by issuing real-time life-saving alerts directly to the driver, and customized alerts to the dispatcher and fleet manager.

According to a recent report by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), 2018 saw roughly 500,000 accidents attributed to large trucks (over 10,000 lb) in the US alone, and the rate of trucking related fatalities rose to its highest in 30 years, cementing trucking as the most dangerous job in the US. The recent rise in trucking related deaths, despite an overall drop in accident related fatalities, underscores the need for new solutions to improve the safety of trucking and reduce the high costs of accidents.

With combined decades of experience in the fleet industry as well as computer vision AI algorithm development experts, Cipia is able to utilize the company's strengths to anticipate the needs of fleet managers and TSPs, and provide a tailored solution to fit the unique requirements of the industry. Fleet Sense offers fleet managers and TSPs a robust driver monitoring solution (DMS) already trusted by OEMs around the world. The DMS software provides drivers with real-time alerts when drowsiness, distraction or dangerous actions are detected to mitigate resulting accidents, while the Fleet Management System (FMS) receives tailored real-time alerts according to their needs, enabling optimization and increasing the efficiency of fleet manager or dispatcher rather than drowning them in useless alerts.

In addition to the DMS benefits Fleet Sense provides the data from the system to help support other analytics efforts done by TSPs and fleet managers. The data gathered can assist with high-level FMS driver ID, workforce management enhancement and information which can support advanced driver scoring and training systems.

Whereas traditional solutions require between one to three months for integration, Cipia's Fleet Sense solution utilizes cloud middleware to allow fast integration to the customer's existing FMS. The company's unique tools enable the solution to be up and running within a week and reduce integration time to a week.

From a financial aspect, Cipia also offers a unique business model for customers of the Fleet Sense device. For the device, Cipia will function as a hardware vendor, charging a one-time fee for the device with no future service charges or commitments, providing a best in market value for the device.

"With both the human as well as financial cost associated with trucking accidents rising over the past decade, the fleet industry is in need of technological solutions to help avoid costly mistakes," said David Tolub, CEO of Cipia. "Fleet Sense will not only provide TSPs and Fleets with a robust driver monitoring system, but will also integrate fully to help them maximize their other data driven programs."

About Cipia

Cipia, formerly Eyesight Technologies, is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Fleet Sense - a driver monitoring device for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

Contacts

Cipia Media Contact:

Lazer Cohen

[email protected]

+1 347-753-8256

Cipia Company Contact:

Liat Rostock

[email protected]

SOURCE Cipia