Cipia awarded four new models by a leading global OEM customer, strengthening European presence

Cipia's Driver Sense driver monitoring system will be integrated into four heavy-duty truck models expected to start production during 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that it had been awarded four new design wins with an existing global OEM customer. The new deal will see Cipia's Driver Sense driver monitoring system integrated into four heavy-duty truck models to be manufactured in Europe. Start of Production is expected during Q4 2025.

Cipia has previously been awarded design wins for several car models manufactured by the same OEM. With this announcement, this automaker will now include Cipia's technology in heavy-duty trucks too, running on a Renesas SoC.

"Whenever an existing OEM chooses Cipia again, it's a sign we're demonstrating real value to our customers. I'm proud that Cipia is deepening its partnerships in Europe, helping to create safer vehicles and safer roads in the coming years" commented Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia. "This award follows a series of design wins we announced throughout 2023 which more than doubled our total amount of design wins, positioning us for growth in the coming years as these models enter production."

Cipia's Driver Sense DMS uses advanced computer vision and AI to detect signs of driver drowsiness, distraction and more, improving automotive safety.

With these wins, Cipia now holds 61 design wins across 9 OEMs in Europe, China and the United States.

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes Driver Sense (driver monitoring system), Cabin Sense (occupancy monitoring system) and Cipia-FS10, a video telematics and a driver monitoring solution for telematics service providers and fleets.

Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today.

To date, Cipia holds 61 design wins across 9 car manufacturers in the US, Europe and China.

