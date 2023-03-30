Cipia Secures Two More Design Wins From Carmaker Chery With New Tier 1

These design wins represent the seventh and eighth Chery models to integrate Cipia's Driver Sense, driver monitoring system

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced its latest design wins with a new Tier 1 for carmaker Chery. The two new Chery models will include Cipia's Driver Sense, driver monitoring system (DMS), which will be integrated on the vehicles' In-Vehicle Infotainment system (IVI), and will run on a Qualcomm SOC. The models are expected to start production by the first part of 2024.

"Cipia has seen an accelerated growth in model wins during the recent months. We are delighted to have been selected to provide Driver Sense for additional Chery car models" Said Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia "Our deepening partnership with Chery demonstrates the value that our in-cabin sensing solutions provide to OEMs and Tier 1s globally, making driving safer and saving lives on the roads."

These new design wins bring Cipia to a total of 32 car models awarded, over 11 platforms serving 7 OEMs globally.

Cipia's Driver Sense software uses computer vision and AI to monitor the driver's state in real-time. The solution detects signs of drowsiness, distraction, phone use, seatbelt and more, enabling lifesaving alerts to the driver.

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes Driver Sense (driver monitoring system), Cabin Sense (occupancy monitoring system) and Cipia-FS10, a complete video telematics and a driver monitoring solution for telematics service providers and fleets.

Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today.

To date, Cipia holds 32 design wins, over 11 platforms, across 7 car manufacturers. Cipia's OEM customers currently include two electric car manufacturers in the US, SAIC Motors, Chery, an American car brand in China, and one additional leading car manufacturer in China.

Cipia Company Contact:

Lazer Cohen

lazer@concrete.media

347-753-8256

Liat Rostock

Liat[email protected]cipia.com

