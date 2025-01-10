Cipia unveils ADAS capabilities for Cipia-FS10, redefining its fleet safety offering with a 360° Road and Driver Monitoring Solution

Cipia-FS10, Cipia's proven driver fatigue and distraction detection (DMS) now incorporates Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to deliver enhanced fleet safety and operational efficiency

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), a global leader in AI-powered driver fatigue and distraction detection solutions (DMS), has introduced new Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) capabilities to Cipia-FS10, its safety-focused video telematics solution for fleets. This enhancement builds on Cipia-FS10's proven driver distraction and fatigue detection technology, creating a comprehensive solution that delivers unparalleled insights into driver behavior and on-road hazards.

With this new offering, Cipia-FS10 expands its proven DMS capabilities to include Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features powered by a road-facing camera. These include forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and tailgating detection, providing fleets with a 360° safety solution. By seamlessly monitoring both the driver and the road, Cipia-FS10 delivers real-time, actionable insights to mitigate risks, prevent accidents, and improve driver performance. This comprehensive approach not only enhances safety but also helps fleets reduce operational costs associated with accidents, vehicle downtime, and insurance premiums.

Cipia-FS10 builds on Cipia's legacy of automotive-grade AI technology, trusted by 11 leading automakers across the United States, Europe, and China. Unlike traditional aftermarket solutions, Cipia-FS10 combines cutting-edge DMS capabilities, such as - driver fatigue and distraction detection, phone use, smoking, seatbelt violations and driver recognition - with ADAS features powered by a road-facing camera. This dual-camera system delivers a comprehensive safety view, uncovering the root causes of accidents and enabling fleets to implement proactive measures to reduce risks.

"The synergy between Driver and Road Monitoring Systems is key for fleet safety," said Dudy Markus, VP of Aftermarket LOB at Cipia. "By combining AI-powered interior and exterior sensing, we are delivering a solution that not only protects drivers in real time, but also equips fleet managers with the tools to achieve long-term safety improvements."

Fleet safety has never been more critical. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving claims 3,500 lives annually in the U.S., while the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) attributes 71% of tractor-trailer accidents to driver distraction. Furthermore, FMCSA research reveals that 87% of large truck crashes stem from human error, highlighting the urgent need for innovative safety solutions.

Beyond the devastating human toll, fleet accidents impose substantial financial burdens on employers, including costs for vehicle repairs, medical treatments, liability claims, and lost productivity. These sobering realities underscore the urgent need for advanced safety systems like Cipia-FS10, which empowers fleets with real-time monitoring and alerts to proactively reduce risks and promote safer driving behaviors.

Cipia-FS10 tackles this challenge by delivering real-time alerts to drivers, such as fatigue detection and collision warnings, while equipping fleet managers with detailed analytics to reduce incidents and improve driver training programs. By addressing both the driver's condition and road dynamics, Cipia-FS10 targets human error - the leading cause of road accidents.

As an aftermarket solution, Cipia-FS10 is designed for quick and seamless installation in existing commercial vehicles. This ensures fleets can enhance safety and operational efficiency without the need for costly vehicle upgrades. The device's AI-driven data insights enable fleet managers to optimize operations, reduce liability costs, and improve compliance with safety regulations.

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes Driver Sense (driver monitoring system), Cabin Sense (driver and occupancy monitoring system) and Cipia-FS10, a video telematics, driver monitoring and ADAS solution for telematics service providers and fleets.

Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today.

To date, Cipia holds 67 design wins across 11 car manufacturers in the US, Europe and China.

