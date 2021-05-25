Cipia's Driver Sense DMS To Be Integrated Into Waylens' Video Telematics Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia , an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that automotive intelligent video telematics company Waylens Inc. has licensed the company's leading Driver Sense, driver monitoring system (DMS), for its automotive video platforms.

Waylens has integrated Cipia's Driver Sense into their Secure4K device, and are expected to integrate Cipia's DMS into future devices later this year. The first DMS integrated model, Secure4K, has officially launched and is now available to Waylens' telematics service provider (TSP) customers.

Cipia's Driver Sense DMS software utilizes the company's proprietary AI and computer vision algorithms to monitor the driver in real-time, tracking for signs of drowsiness and distraction, and detecting the presence of a cell phone behind the wheel and proper seat belt usage among other actions. Utilizing an infrared (IR) sensor, Driver Sense monitors the driver in real-time detecting their state in all lighting conditions, through sunglasses and even while using a face mask, which became largely in use during this year of Covid-19.

Waylens provides fleet-grade video telematics solutions with Intelligent AI cameras, highly scalable cloud services, and simple integration. Waylens' devices are available for fleets globally, with focus on North America, Europe and Australia.

