CIPLA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LEUPROLIDE ACETATE INJECTION DEPOT (22.5Mg)

MUMBAI, India and WARREN, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) (NSE: CIPLA EQ) and its wholly owned subsidiary Cipla USA Inc. (hereafter referred to as 'Cipla'), today announced the launch of Leuprolide Acetate Injection Depot 22.5mg. The product was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration ('US FDA') based on a New Drug Application (NDA) submitted under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

Leuprolide Acetate Injection Depot contains 22.5 mg of leuprolide acetate for 3-month administration given as a single dose injection.

It is supplied as lyophilized microspheres in a single dose vial as a kit with a prefilled syringe containing 2mL 0.8% mannitol solution and an easy-to-use MIXJECT® transfer device for a single dose injection. It is indicated for palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

Arunesh Verma, CEO – Cipla North America, said, "The launch of Leuprolide Acetate Injection Depot reinforces our commitment as an organization to bring high quality and affordable treatments to patients in the US. Enabling access to high-quality treatments is core to our purpose of 'Caring for Life'. This launch aligns with our strategy for growth in the complex product segment."

The active ingredient, route of administration, dosage form and strength are the same as LUPRON DEPOT® 22.5 mg strength, from Abbvie. According to IQVIA, LUPRON DEPOT® 22.5mg had US sales of approximately $197M for the 12-month period ending September 2022.

About Cipla:

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 86 markets. Cipla is the 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT September'22), 3rd largest in the pharma private market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT August'22), and is among the most dispensed generic players in the U.S. For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and all stakeholders. For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947146/Cipla_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cipla