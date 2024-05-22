Cipla receives final approval for the generic version of Somatuline® Depot (Lanreotide) Injection 120 mg/ 0.5 mL, 90 mg/0.3 mL, 60 mg/0.2 mL

MUMBAI, India and WARREN, N.J., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ; and hereafter referred to as "Cipla") and its wholly owned subsidiary Cipla USA Inc., (hereafter referred to as "Cipla"), today announced that it has received the final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lanreotide Injection 120 mg/0.5 mL, 90 mg/0.3 mL, 60 mg/0.2 mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Cipla's Lanreotide Injection is AP-rated therapeutic equivalent generic version of Somatuline® Depot (Lanreotide) Injection. Lanreotide Injection is supplied as 120 mg/0.5 mL, 90 mg/0.3 mL, 60 mg/0.2 mL single-dose, pre-filled, ready-to-inject syringe. Cipla's Lanreotide injection is indicated for the treatment of patients with Acromegaly and Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs).

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Somatuline® Depot (Lanreotide) had US sales of approximately $898M for the 12-month period ending March 2024.

About Cipla:

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective, and CNS segments are well-known. Our 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT Feb'24), 1st in the pharma prescription market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT Feb'24), and 4th largest by prescription in the US Gx inhalation products (IQVIA MAT Feb'23). For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility, and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers, and all stakeholders.

