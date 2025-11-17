Cipla USA Strengthens Lung Leadership with Community Wellness Initiatives

Deepens partnership with COPD Foundation to drive patient awareness and engagement

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its mission of helping millions breathe free and foster healthier communities, Cipla USA Inc. (Cipla USA) announced its continued commitment with the COPD Foundation for the third consecutive year. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) impacts the lives of about 30 million Americans1 who suffer from the disease. Against this backdrop, Cipla USA seeks to drive innovation and enhance access for COPD patients through its respiratory care leadership.

Building on nine decades of 'Caring for Life' globally and ten years of impact in the U.S., Cipla continues to advance its commitment to making healthcare more accessible and equitable. In alignment with the COPD Foundation's mission, Cipla USA is launching its annual lung health awareness campaign through a series of engaging initiatives, including:

Annual Blow Art Challenge: A creative campaign that encourages employees and their families to make art using "blow painting" techniques, focusing on this year's theme, "Breathe Together, Better."

Lace-Up for Lungs: A month-long campaign to encourage people of all ages to get active for lung health.

"Breath Break, Orange Day" on World COPD Day: A day which brings all Cipla North America employees together in a unified show of support by wearing orange, creating an impactful educational and connective experience that reinforces awareness and understanding across the organization.

"Backed by deep expertise in respiratory therapy and this collaboration with COPD foundation, we are well-positioned to advance our mission of expanding access to high-quality, innovative treatments for lung diseases," said Marc Falkin, CEO, Cipla North America. "It fills me with great pride to see our Cipla USA teams participating whole heartedly in these events to increase COPD awareness and advocacy within their families and communities."

"We are pleased with Cipla USA's continued partnership and its noteworthy leadership in lung health," said Jean Wright, M.D., MBA, CEO of the COPD Foundation. "The company's support helps us meet our mission of helping millions of people live longer and healthier lives by advancing awareness, research and treatments to stop COPD and other lung diseases."

As a global lung health leader, Cipla is committed to supporting patients from care to cure. The company looks forward to continuing its partnership with the COPD Foundation to promote respiratory care and make a meaningful difference to the lives of patients.

About Cipla:

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 46 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers, and all stakeholders. Cipla USA is a respiratory leader, ranking #2 in inhaler sales globally and in the top 3 for US generic respiratory sales (IQVIA TRx data as of February 2025). For more information about Cipla and its commitment to respiratory health, please visit Cipla's USA website at www.ciplausa.com.

About the COPD Foundation

The COPD Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help millions of people live longer and healthier lives by advancing research, advocacy, and awareness to stop COPD, bronchiectasis, and NTM lung disease. The Foundation does this through scientific research, education, advocacy, and awareness to prevent disease, slow progression, and find a cure. For more information, visit copdfoundation.org, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

