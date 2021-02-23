Cipperman Compliance Services Announces Addition of Three Senior Professionals

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipperman Compliance Services (CCS), a leading provider of chief compliance officer services to money managers, registered funds, family offices, private equity firms, broker-dealers, and regulated fintech companies, today announced the addition of three senior compliance professionals to the firm's staff. Diane Descoteaux, Denise Adamczyk, and Adrea Scaramucci will lead client engagements and further bolster a deep and experienced CCS leadership team, allowing the firm to meet increasing demand for its compliance outsourcing services and maintain its commitment to protecting the reputation of investment management clients.

Dianne Descoteaux has more than 18 years of experience as an attorney in the investment management industry and in private law practice, advising clients on compliance matters pertaining to the Investment Advisers and Investment Company Acts of 1940. Prior to joining CCS, Dianne was in-house counsel at SEI Investments, where she worked with a wide range of investment advisers in connection with SEI's $70 Billion Mutual Fund Series Trusts family. She has also practiced law in the Investment Management Practice groups of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, Morrison & Foerster LLP and Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP.

Denise Adamczyk has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining CCS, Denise worked at institutional investment manager AJO, where she held positions in accounting, portfolio implementation and compliance. In addition, she has worked in various roles at PFPC, Delaware Investments and Mondrian Investment Partners.

Adrea Scaramucci has over 27 years of experience in the financial services industry working in dedicated compliance roles for asset managers. Prior to joining CCS, she served as chief compliance officer of Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers, where she was also a member of the firm's Investment and Management Committees. Prior to her role at Drexel Morgan, Adrea worked at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, serving as Vice President of Compliance.

"The addition of Dianne, Denise and Adrea is a win for our clients, who rely on us to implement best-in-class compliance programs, including serving as Chief Compliance Officer," said Todd Cipperman, CCS's Founding Principal. "Each has a deep background in both the regulatory requirements and the practical implications of implementing compliance programs at investment firms."

Jon Wowak, CCS's Chief Operating Officer, added "As our reputation and industry influence has grown, we have attracted top-tier compliance professionals. Our hiring goal remains to attract those professionals looking for the opportunity to practice with confidence, integrity, and support, on a team of like-minded co-workers dedicated to compliance."

About Cipperman Compliance Services LLC

Cipperman Compliance Services is a leading provider of chief compliance officer services to money managers, registered funds, family offices, private equity firms, broker-dealers, and regulated fintech companies. Our compliance professionals have significant industry experience with a wide variety of industry backgrounds. Our team includes lawyers, non-lawyers, internal and external auditors, operations professionals, product specialists, client service specialists, and of course former in-house chief compliance officers. We believe that this diversity allows us to answer nearly any question a client can ask. For more information, visit our website at www.cipperman.com.

