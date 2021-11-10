CIPR to Hold Session on Crisis, Lessons Learned for State Insurance Regulation
Nov 10, 2021, 15:45 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Center for Insurance Policy and Research (CIPR) will hold a two-hour session during the NAIC's 2021 Fall National Meeting. The session, "Emerging from a Crisis – Building a Construct for Lessons Learned for State Insurance Regulation" takes place Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.
During this session participants will explore what has served the NAIC and the state-based insurance regulatory system well in such significant unanticipated events (recent and historical), as well as highlight some key lessons learned.
The session will highlight where U.S. insurance regulation has an opportunity to evolve within and beyond its core pillars of firm solvency and consumer protection to better anticipate and respond to yet-to-be-determined risks stemming from the industry, as well as ever-present external factors. Key components of this evolution to be examined will include: data and analyses; regulatory resources and coordination; and policy intervention.
The 2021 Fall National Meeting will be held December 11 -16, in San Diego, California. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format.
CIPR's special session is open to all registered NAIC 2021 Fall National Meeting participants. If you haven't registered, visit NAIC's National Meetings' page.
SOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners
Share this article