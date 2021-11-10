CIPR to Hold Session on Crisis, Lessons Learned for State Insurance Regulation

During this session participants will explore what has served the NAIC and the state-based insurance regulatory system well in such significant unanticipated events (recent and historical), as well as highlight some key lessons learned.

The session will highlight where U.S. insurance regulation has an opportunity to evolve within and beyond its core pillars of firm solvency and consumer protection to better anticipate and respond to yet-to-be-determined risks stemming from the industry, as well as ever-present external factors. Key components of this evolution to be examined will include: data and analyses; regulatory resources and coordination; and policy intervention.

The 2021 Fall National Meeting will be held December 11 -16, in San Diego, California. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format.

CIPR's special session is open to all registered NAIC 2021 Fall National Meeting participants. If you haven't registered, visit NAIC's National Meetings' page.

SOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners

