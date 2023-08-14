Cipriani & Werner adds DOJ's Shawn Adkins to its Cyber Practice

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipriani & Werner, P.C. has added Shawn M. Adkins to the firm's Cyber Practice Group in its Philadelphia, Pennsylvania office. Adkins joins the firm from the U.S. Department of Justice where he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of West Virginia.

"We could not be more excited to have someone of Shawn's caliber joining the firm," said John Loyal, co-chair of Cipriani & Werner's Cybersecurity practice. "Over the last several years, the firm has been dedicated to expanding our cybersecurity practice, and in turn, we have quickly become one of the leading cyber incident response firms in the country.  Shawn exemplifies the type of talent that we continue to bring into the practice group, and there is no doubt that he will quickly contribute to the ongoing success of the firm, not only in the short term, but well into the future."

As an AUSA in West Virginia, Shawn was the Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property (CHIP) Prosecutor, serving as the District's primary point-of-contact for cyber-related incidents and investigations. Additionally, he was the District's National Security Cyber Specialist and received specialized Department of Justice training regarding national security investigations, including the use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

Shawn obtained multiple convictions and prison sentences following investigations led by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) Cybercrime Investigations Division for violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft in which defendants fraudulently accessed IRS servers, obtained taxpayer's personal identifying information, and filed fraudulent tax returns.

"As a federal prosecutor for over 8 years, I saw firsthand the damage cybercriminals can inflict on businesses and individuals. Said Adkins. "I am excited to join the Cipriani & Werner Cyber team where I will leverage my experience working with federal cybercrime agents in providing our clients with well-informed guidance and advice when they need it the most."

Cipriani & Werner's Cyber team helps clients with all aspects of data breach preparation and response. Contact our Cyber team 24/7 at 1-833-63-CYBER or [email protected].

About Cipriani & Werner

Cipriani & Werner is a multidisciplinary law firm with more than 180 professionals in 19 offices covering 8 states and the District of Columbia. With its reach Cipriani & Werner supports the needs of clients on both a regional and national basis.

